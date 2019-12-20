Joe Burrow, as Quarterback of the 2019 LSU Tigers, led his team to a 12-0 season against the toughest schedule in the toughest conference in college football.

The accomplishments leading up to and including Joe Burrow's historic claiming of the Heisman Memorial Trophy for the Best Athlete in College Football has inspired President Kenny Matassa to proclaim Joe Burrow Day in Ascension Parish and to name him an Honorary Citizen.

According to the proclamation, Ascension Parish is adjacent to and shares a border with East Baton Rouge Parish, the home of Louisiana State University; many Ascension residents are graduates and supporters of LSU.

Joe Burrow, as Quarterback of the 2019 LSU Tigers, led his team to a 12-0 season against the toughest schedule in the toughest conference in college football; he led his team to win the SEC championship; and he led his team to be named Number One in all major polls, including the AP, Coaches, and CFP polls.

Joe Burrow set numerous records during the 2019 football season, including, being the first SEC player ever to exceed 4,000 yards passing (4,715 total) and 40 touchdowns (48 total) in a single season; he holds the LSU single season record with 4,366 passing yards and 44 touchdowns; passed for more than 300 yards in six consecutive games and 10 games total; and completed 77.9% of his passes.

Joe Burrow continues to garner accolades and awards, including SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award, Associated Press College Football Player of the Year Award, The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award, The Maxwell Award for the nation's best college football player, The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, The Walter Camp Award for the nation's best college football player, and named a finalist for the Manning Award; and Joe Burrow was named the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, the most prestigious award in college football, with a record-setting and overwhelming majority of the votes.

Congratulations to Joe Burrow, adopted son of Louisiana and Ascension Parish!

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government