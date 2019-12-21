“I wasn’t born to just teach. I was born to inspire others, to change people– even when faced with challenges that seem impossible.”

Taurie Howell, a DeRidder Junior High School teacher, draws inspiration from this quote by Teresa Kwant. It serves as her philosophy of teaching.

“Teaching is very demanding but very rewarding,” she said. “It is one of the most challenging professions, but also grants me the opportunity to inspire others and to help people change.”

Howell is the 2019-2020 DeRidder Junior High School Teacher of the Year.

She is a sixteen year veteran teacher of Beauregard Parish. She began her teaching career at K.R. Hanchey Elementary before moving to DeRidder Junior High School.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from McNeese State University and is certified in Elementary grades 1-8, Computer Literacy, and Business Education grades 6-12. Howell is an Adobe Certified Associate in Graphic Design and Illustration using Adobe Illustrator. She is also an Adobe Certified Associate in Visual Design using Adobe Photoshop.

Howell teaches Computer Literacy to sixth grade students, Computer Technology Literacy to seventh grade students, and Introduction to Business Application to eighth grade students. Students can receive high school credit for both the seventh and eighth grade courses.

She enjoys incorporating new technology into her classroom, which makes learning more exciting for her students. New this year, she has incorporated into her lessons a set of Ozobots. This is a smart robot that can follow lines, detect colors, and can be used to teach programming and coding.

“The students love using the Ozobots,” she explained. “They are manipulatives which make learning fun and help to keep the students engaged.”

In addition to her teaching duties, Howell is the Danceline and Cheerleader coach, which includes organizing and producing pep rallies. She also coordinates the DeRidder Junior High School yearbook and serves as the webmaster for the school website.

Teaching is ultimately about the students, and they motivate Howell to keep teaching. She can provide the information and the opportunity for learning, but it is the students who must engage in the learning process.

“That is one of the great challenges of being an educator,” she explained. “I need students who are hungry for knowledge and who are willing to do what it takes to be successful.”

It is a give and take between the teacher and the student that makes success possible, she says.

“To see students achieve their goals and to be a part of that self-satisfaction is an honor,” she concluded.

Inside and outside the classroom, Howell plans to keep motivating her students to meet and exceed their goals – both in education and in life.