NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University conferred degrees to 943 graduates who completed coursework in the Summer 2019 and Fall 2019 semesters.

The commencement speaker was author Denise Lewis Patrick.

Anacoco -- Angela Guy, Erin Schwartz, Assoc of Science in Nursing; Aaron Norris, Bachelor of Arts; Tristan Harvey, Bachelor of General Studies; Bradley Goins, Bachelor, Elizabeth Guy, Bachelor of Science;

Hornbeck -- Carrie Wilson, Bachelor of Social Work; Matthew Alford, Master of Science; Haley Killian, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Fort Polk -- Amanda Dhondt, David Muncy, Associate of Science in Nursing; Timothy Miller, Ester Tarin-Bove, Julia Ward, Associate of General Studies; Danielle LeMire, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Leesville – Tyler Anders, Victoria Carbaugh, Megan Delrie, Kadi James, Billy McGhee, Associate of Science in Nursing; Denice Hollis, Associate Degree; Jebediah Barrett, Cheyenne Grigg, Haley Harman, Jennifer Martin, Associate of General Studies; Brandon Lynn, Joseph Slaughter, Bachelor of Arts; Victoria Butler, Brittany Paris, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Jebediah Barrett, Benjamin Finch, Jenna Taylor, Bachelor of General Studies; Charlotte Cassin, Carter Coriell, Tiffany DeGranenread, Walker Dillon, Brandon Furlow, Denice Hollis, Brianna Maricle, Bachelor of Science; Mary Hagan, Master of Education; Jessica Bailey, Malia Billiot, Gracyn Bruno, Connor Donaldson, Amea James,

Rosepine – Emilee Johnson, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Pitkin – Madison McDonald, Tracy Stracener, Associate of Science in Nursing.