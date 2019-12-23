BATON ROUGE – LSU recognized 1,986 graduates at the university’s 300th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 20.

The 1,986 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to female, African American, Asian and Hispanic students ever during a Fall semester. This fall, LSU also saw the most degrees ever awarded to veteran students, students on Pell grants and students awarded the Pelican Promise.

The fall graduating class represented 55 Louisiana parishes, 42 states and 39 foreign countries. Men made up 48.55 percent of the class and women made up 51.45 percent. The youngest graduate was 19, while the oldest was 61 years old.

There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their own individual students. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the Manship School of Mass Communication ceremony and LSU Board Chair Mary Leach Werner, vice president of The Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and The North American Land Company, spoke at the College of Science ceremony.

Here are the LSU Graduates from Vernon Parish:

E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS:

Rachel Lynn Powell, Hornbeck

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES:

Lauryn Rene Stelly, Leesville