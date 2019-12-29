During the week of December 9 – December 13, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. David Bryant, 18427 Kay Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 50, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Jorvis Scott, 4302 Freddy Banks Rd. Denham Springs, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Theft of a Firearm. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

3. Michael Sterling, 6625 Snow Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 55, pled guilty to Battery of a Dating Partner and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

4. Markis Tillotson, 17323 W Cherry Creek Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Dre' Lightfoot, 915 Nolan St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Auto Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

6. James Solar, 16314 Newman Nickens Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Cyberstalking and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

7. Tanacalic Templet, 40205 Alise Ave. Prairieville, LA., age 50, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense on 10/15/19. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On 12/9/19, the defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served with 1 year being without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

8. Michael Whitman, 17523 Summerfield Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 55, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense on 10/15/19. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On 12/9/19, the defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served with 1 year being without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

9. Mary Bolona, 105 Oak St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

10. Kenneth Williams, 41060 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

Assumption Parish:

1. Tyrik Jones, 218 Daggs St. Belle Rose, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

2. David Lodrigue, 135 Andras St. Morgan City, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment Law and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Jammie Smith, 152 Evangeline Dr. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

1. Brian Roussel, 248 North Millet St. Gramercy, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. On August 12, 2019, Ollie Coleman Jr. of 2490 Lionel Washington St. Lutcher, LA., age 40, entered an Alford Plea or best interest plea to the charge of 3rd Degree Rape. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Prosecutors agreed to a 15-year sentencing cap. On December 9, 2019, Coleman was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. In addition, Coleman will be required to register and notify as a sex offender for life.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

3. Renelle Batiste, 221 D’Ville Village Donaldsonville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

4. Damonisha Davis, 3498 Weber Dr. Vacherie, LA., age 18, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 4 years supervised probation.

5. Tyler Vinning, 2378-1 Project Dr. Vacherie, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

6. Darren Jackson, 216 S Fir St. Gramercy, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Felony Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

7. Rogerelle Simon, 19476 Mulberry St. Vacherie, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.