Girl Chat

Let's have girl Talk! IRISE Counseling Services presents Girl Chat Jan. 11, 2020-Feb. 1, 2020 (Saturdays Only) 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Group Topics: Self Esteem, Bullying, Social Media, Peer Pressure, Mental Health, Relationships, etc. Cost - $30 per session. Target Age Group: 13-18 years old (Middle and High School girls). For more information contact Laurice Harrison, MAPC, LPC-S 225-647-9001 or email irisecounselingservices@gmail.com or 214 S. Burnside Ave. Ste. 203 Gonzales, LA 70737.

Nutrien Grant Opportunity

Apply for a one-time grant for up to $100,000. If you're supporting youth in Ascension or Iberville Parishes, Nutrien invites you to apply for a one-time grant for up to $100,000 in program or project funding. Nutrien is investing in the leaders of tomorrow and will provide funding for one or more community groups that contribute to the development of our local youth. Please visit www.nutrien.com/sustainability/community-investment/apply-funding for eligibility information and to apply. Please not in the title of your project "Nutrien Youth Grant." Top consideration will be given to programs that build leadership abilities, job skills, confidence, resiliency, employment readiness or similar capacities benefitting youth. Application Deadline: January 10, 2020. Recipients will be announced January 31, 2020. Questions? Email: Community.investment@nutrien.com.

Domestic Violence Offender Group

The Domestic Violence Offender Group in Gonzales meets at Turning Point Christian Counseling in Gonzales on Saturdays from 9 - 10 a.m. The DV Group in Napoleonville meets at the courthouse in Napoleonville on Thursdays from 6 - 7 p.m. These 26 week groups meet the requirements established by Louisiana Law. Contact Suzanne at dvchange@outlook.com or 225-253-9635 to attend.

River Region Art Camp

Please join us at our Winter Camp! Dates are: December 27, December 30, and 31, and January 2 and 3! Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Fee is $22 per day per child! You must register prior to the first day of attendance. Ages of children for camp are 6 - 13 years old. To register you can stop by the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA., You can call us at 225-644-8496 for more information. A complete schedule of activities and a registration form will be available on our website Monday, December 16. Our hours are: Wed - Sat 11:00-4:30 and Sun 12:00-4:00. You can find out more at: RRAA@riverregionartassociation.org OR www.riverregionartassociation.org.

New Year's Eve worship service

Trinity A.M.E. Church invites the public to a New Year's Eve worship experience to be held on Tuesday, December 31 from 6-8 p.m. Join us for a spirited service with encouraging music, powerful prayers, and a motivating sermon. A light reception will be held at the conclusion of the service. Trinity A.M.E. Church is located at 1420 South Darla Ave in Gonzales. The Rev. Ritney A Castine is pastor.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.

Live Model Drawing

The River Region Art Association invites you to join us in "Drawing a Live Model." Each Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. we will have the opportunity to draw a real person in several different poses! This unique experience will give you practice in drawing the proportions of the body and in drawing facial features! Some of our artists will be on hand to assist you. You will need a sketch book and a drawing pencil, bring a friend and enjoy a relaxing night putting pencil to paper. Fee for the night is $10 which you can pay at the door. Would it be great to get a whole gang of your friends to learn how to draw a live model too! This is an adult activity, so come and enjoy it with us. Call us at the Depot Art Gallery, 225-644-8496 for more information. Class is held at 320 E. Ascension St, Suite C, Gonzales, LA. Our hours are: Wed - Sat 11:00-4:30 and Sun 12:00-4:00 You can find out more at: rraa@riverregionartassociation.org or www.riverregionartassociation.org.

Library Holiday Closings

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Tuesday, December 24, 2019; Wednesday, December 25, 2019; Thursday, December 26, 2019; Tuesday, December 31, 2019; Wednesday, January 1, 2020.