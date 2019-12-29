The assessment is used to identify regions of dysfunction, whether it's mobility/stability issues and the plane of motion allowing for targeted corrective exercise strategies, reducing the risk of injury.

Sports injuries among athletes of all ages are on a rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high school athletes account for an estimated 2 million injuries, 500,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations every year.

Integrated Health has joined forces with Choices Family Medical to promote injury prevention for sports from pediatrics to geriatrics.

Integrated Health will be holding an Educational event on January 25, 2020 for 10:00 at Choices Family Medical center for all health care providers, trainers, coaches, and parents who want to learn more about Musculoskeletal Advanced Movement Systems.

Email Jeff@integrated-health.com or brandon@integrated-health.com for registering. We are limiting the event to the first 30 registers.

Musculoskeletal Advanced Movement Systems features 12 functional movements capture in 3D to provide accurate and objective movement scoring. The assessment is used to identify regions of dysfunction, whether it's mobility/stability issues and the plane of motion allowing for targeted corrective exercise strategies, reducing the risk of injury.

STOP Sports Injury campaign was developed by the following organizations to educate athletes, parents, trainers, coaches and healthcare providers about the rapid increase in youth sports injuries, the necessary steps to help reverse the trend and the need to keep young athletes healthy:

--American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine

--American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons

--American Academy of Pediatrics

--American Medical Society for Sports Medicine

--Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America

--National Athletic Trainers Association

--National Strength and Conditioning Association

"Regardless of whether the athlete is a professional, an amateur, an Olympian or a recreational athlete, the number of sports injuries is increasing- but the escalation of injuries in kids is the most alarming," said Dr. James Andrews, former president of the American Orthopaedic society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) and STOP Sports Injuries campaign co-chair. "Armed with the correct information and tools, today's young athletes can remain healthy, play safe and stay in the game for life."

Integrated Health is a health management solutions company that promotes musculoskeletal health via active and passive range of motion assessments. Benefits include injury prevention, improved performance, faster recovery, and feeling healthy. Jeff Faucheux LAT ATC CTPS CES specializes in Ergonomics in the Workplace. Brandon Albin, MHRD, ATC, director of musculoskeletal assessments, is a former Division 1 collegiate director of sports medicine who specializes in injury prevention and corrective exercise. Visit www.integrated-health.com or call 800-292-1617 for more.