CDA members collected all of these items and purchased additional turkeys, eggs, milk, potatoes and other crucial items needed to prepare Thanksgiving meals.

Forty-six families in the Greater St. Amant area received Thanksgiving baskets filled with food through the efforts of the Catholic Daughters of America St. Rose de Lima Court #1194.

Much of the food for the baskets was donated by members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, but there were also thousands of pounds of canned goods donated through food drives at area schools.

Quite a few more families asked for help in 2019 than in past years said Bettye Lambert, chairperson for the annual Thanksgiving baskets. Bettye wants to thank all those who donated food items, and she especially thanks those who lifted, hauled, sorted, and packed the food to help with this project.

Contributed by Catholic Daughters of America St. Rose de Lima Court #1194