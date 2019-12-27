All proceeds from the meat sale go directly to the youth participants as a reward for their hard work and financial investment.

The Southern University Ag Center's Livestock Show Office is currently accepting pre-orders for non-processed choice beef, pork, lamb and goat meats.

All proceeds from the meat sale go directly to the youth participants as a reward for their hard work and financial investment. The following meat choices and quantities are now available for pre-order:

--Whole beef $2,000

--Half beef $1,000

--Fourth beef $500

--Whole pork $225

--Whole lamb $200

--Whole goat $175

There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, prior to picking up the meat from the slaughterhouse.

Individuals who don't pre-order their meat are invited to do so during the show's 'Special Junior Auction Sale' on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

The office will deliver the meat to either Cutrer's Slaughter House in Kentwood, 985-229-2478 or Rouchers in Plaquemine, 225-687-4258.

Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.

The 77th Annual State Livestock & Poultry Show will be held February 27 – 29, 2020 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Hwy, in Baton Rouge.

Southern University has held an annual Livestock Show since 1943 and is the only 1890 land-grant institution currently continuing the tradition of providing an opportunity for the state's youth to showcase their animals, gain entrepreneurship skills and receive character and leadership training.

For more information on the SU Ag Center's Livestock Show, how to participate in the show or how to purchase meat; visit http://www.suagcenter.com/page/2020-livestock-show or contact the Livestock Show Office at 225-771-6208.

Contributed by Southern University