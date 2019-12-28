This year's initiative began October 1, 2018 through April 2019.

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that it was among a select group of hospitals nationwide recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Thibodaux Regional was awarded Silver Recognition from the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) for its efforts and participation in the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Initiative. This campaign is a special effort of HRSA's Workplace Partnership for Life to mobilize the nation's hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors and ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant. The shared goal is promoting "a donation friendly America" by fostering organ, tissue and eye donation and creating opportunities for individuals to register.

This year's initiative began October 1, 2018 through April 2019. More than 1500 hospitals participated in the national campaign including Thibodaux Regional Health System. During that time period, 48,000 people were added to the registry nationwide.

With LOPA and the full support of Thibodaux Regional's Administration and staff, the hospital conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donors and, by doing so, increased the number of potential donors on the LOPA's donor registry.

Contributed by Thibodaux Regional Health System