The Plaquemine Green Devils outlasted the Donaldsonville Tigers 63-60 at the Green Devil Classic on December 27.

Plaquemine player Jazz Provo led the devils with 17 points and clocked 25 minutes.

On the defensive side, Jermaine Smith led by gathering four steals.

A'tyriance Battiste was second in individual scoring with 11 points in just 12 minutes.

Clenard Mollere led the Tigers with 24 points, but it wasn't enough to fend off the Devils. Additionally, Donaldsonville out-shot Plaquemine in field goal percentage. But Plaquemine beat them at the line with a higher free throw percentage.