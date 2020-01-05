The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending December 26 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

December 19

Aultman, Alfred D, 55, 10033 CLARK RD 16, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Second Degree Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Blackwell, Meagan, 32, 16340 CHRIS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Dickson, Elizabeth A, 56, 22335 CRANE ST, Maurepas, Theft less than $1,000

Ray, Timothy L, 37, 17372 E AUTUMN DR, Priarieville, Obtaining CDS by Fraud or Forgery

Washington, Joshua Shain, 29, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX Apt. 106A, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Child Desertion, Cruelty to Juveniles

December 20

Colgin, Justin Paul, 21, 36504 SHADOW LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Dixon, Susan A, 55, 14369 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Lambert, David C, II, 43, 38186 SUNSHINE ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

McCrory, Heather Dawn, 44, 13491 K MCCRORY RD, GONZALES, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor)

Aguillard, John Wallace, 27, 1115 N. ANITA STREET, Gonzales, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, In For Court

Carter, Colby, 29, 1310 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Williams, Jerry Webb, 56, 16408 CHARLES GONZALES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Becnel, Matthew, 35, 41232 ADELLE DR, Hammond, Theft less than $1,000

Scott, Quanmaine J, 25, 38321 DOGWOOD ST, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of Heroin

Byrd-McCarthy, Ashley Danielle, 32, 2703 S REMY ROBERT AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mouton, Taryll Jude, 44, 415 E CORNERVIEW ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000

Dunn, Brandy M, 38, 8608 NOTTAWAY, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gonzales, Tabitha, 36, 36800 N CORBIN ST, WALKER, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Pettit, Tabatha M, 36, 36800 N. CORBIN STREET, Walker, Theft less than $1,000, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Duncan, Joseph, Jr, 36, 1111 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting

Bringier, Jarret J, 30, 4474 JENKINS RD, DARROW, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting

Lilly, Jerome Brian, 34, 17275 CHERRY CREEK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Baker, Wallace, 48, 163 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Baker, Jammie, 34, 1206 PEYTAVIN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

December 21

Fosdick, Anthony, 30, 41035 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Jackson, Michon Necole, 29, 2246 STONEWOOD DR, Baton Rouge, General Speed Law, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Guidroz, Kijuan D, 22, 4469 SOUTHPARK DR, Baton Rouge, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Expired MVI, Establishing of speed zones, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Williams, Keith, 37, 707 FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Duplessis, Sidney J, 54, 633 W JEANSONNE ST 2, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Hill, Charles L, 58, 1195 HAMILTON RD, St Francisville, Probation Violation

Jones, Joshua, 32, 505 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting

Gibson, Kendrick Kendell, 37, 3038 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Aggravated Battery, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Hall, Dekeith L, 32, 7185 GREENWELL ST, Baton Rouge, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Deamer, Brandon, 31, 5930 INGRAM DR, Baton Rouge, Resisting an Officer, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Joseph, Robert, 35, 232 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Battery of a dating partner

Jones, Joseph Terry, 52, 13473 CRAWFORD RD, GONZALES, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

December 22

Aguilar, Eugenio Salazar, 43, 601 E VERNA ST, GONZALES, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Frances, Joseph Meron, 35, 414 CROSS CREEK, Amite, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law

Payton, Ieshia Charmaine, 28, 38328 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Public Intimidation; threat, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Quinney, Debra D, 53, 9927 BIG BEN AVE, Baton Rouge, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000

Howard, Darrell, 53, 934 NOLAN AVE, Donaldsonville, Molestation of a Juvenile, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Keller, Phillip Aaron, 45, 14429 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Michel, Shane Joseph, 44, 14417 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Frederic, Stan Lee, 39, 16482 HWY 929, PRAIRIEVILLE, Contaminating Water Supplies, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

December 23

Larks, Corliss, 59, 39025 SATURN AVE, DARROW, Theft less than $1,000

Brack, Travis, 43, 32322 N HWY 642, Paulina, Theft less than $1,000, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Brewer, Roland E, Jr, 51, 2420 W ORICE RD A, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Boyd, Markell, 20, 608 DANIELS ST, Baker, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica, 25, 3620 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Aggravated Battery

Whittington, Dale, 31, 7571 HEARY RD, ST.JAMES, Aggravated Battery

Hudson, Linsey Joel, 23, 1614 S LANOUX AVE 19, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Brown, Maritza Ruby, 27, 39502 GREGG DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Jeffery, Matthew, 37, 3925 L W ADCOCK DR, Texarkana, AR, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Stalking, Stalking, Stalking

Reider, Tasha E, 40, 10037 HWY 22, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Michael J, 50, 1205 CY BEAN RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting

Fowler, Nigini H, 49, 43160 PINE LAKE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Piper, John G, 62, 44138 PENNY ST, ST AMANT, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Taylor, Eva Walker, 45, 521 BETSY ROSS CT, LAPLACE, Theft less than $1,000

December 24

Shorty, Willie Christopher, Jr, 26, 839 W TOBEY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Running at large Dog, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Dowden, Taylor Lee, 42, 37400 W HILLSIDE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)

Saeed, Ali Ahmed Mohammed, 31, 1096 SECOND MORE DRIVE, Antioc, CA, Consumption or carrying of alcoholic beverages in public, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Urinating in public

Zeretzke, Alexander Philip, 33, 17346 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Armelin, Krystal Michelle, 28, 5695 VILLA A, Carville, Theft less than $1,000

Webb, Laquencia Wyketa, 22, 10034 ARDOON DR, Baker, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Harris, Brandi Danielle, 25, 5656 AUTUMN BLOSSOM, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Moore, Michelle Latrese, 40, 5734 KLEINPETER RD, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Holiday, Brielle Dekoda, 18, 2344 CABLE ST, BATON ROUGE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

White, Theresa, 42, 723 ARNOLD AVE, River Ridge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Hebert, Neil, 37, 723 ARNOLD AVE, River Ridge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Nethersole, Mark, 33, 39076 PRAIRIE NORTH DR, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Johnson, Stephanie Rita, 31, 15285 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Simon, Donald, 45, 8534 OLEANDER ST, New Orleans, Reckless Operation, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

December 25

Sihto, Ginger, 40, 40345 LA 42 HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Pry, David Eli, 32, 1346 W TOBEY AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Callender, John Albert, III, 25, 45087 HUNTINGTON DR, ST AMANT, Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Vehicle License Required, Domestic Abuse Battery

Davis, Donnie, 31, 12333 LA MAUGIEL RD, Baton Rouge, Violations of Protective Orders

Felker, Samuel Cooper, 26, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery

Johnson, Jeffeory, 40, 41146 RHEA ST, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Lionel R, 55, 12281 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

December 26

Batiste, Vonzell Dontrell, 31, 925 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

Miller, Kenneth Dwayne, 32, 33 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting

Chatman, Blake Anthony, 35, 10528 SUNRISE ST 8, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone)

Solite, Christopher, 21, 16228 KEYSTONE BLVD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Fowler, Jamarcus Anthony, 26, 948 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Vonilla, Joaquin, 43, 13056 CARRIE LN, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery