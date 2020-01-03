After another success season of Ascension high-school football, the Donaldsonville Chief has released its 2019 All-Parish team.

This past season, five of the six area schools reached the playoffs and at least four won seven games.

Ascension Catholic finished the regular season undefeated for the first time in more than 50 years. They won the District 7-1A title and reached the stare quarterfinals, before losing to Southern Lab.

East Ascension went 8-2 during the regular season. They were the District 5-5A runners-up, and they reached the second round of the playoffs.

Dutchtown and Donaldsonville each went 7-3 during the regular season, and both hosted first-round playoff games. Unfortunately, both squads were also upset in the opening round.

After playing their first full district schedule since 2012, Ascension Christian went 3-7 and reached the playoffs, but they couldn't advance past the opening round.

Finally, St. Amant went 5-5, but it wasn't good enough to reach the Class 5A playoffs. It was the first time the Gators missed out on the postseason since 2011.

Here is the 2019 All-Parish football team:

First Team Offense

QB - Cameron Jones (East Ascension)

RB - Dylan Sampson (Dutchtown)

RB - Jai Williams (Ascension Catholic)

WR - Steven McBride (East Ascension), Jyrin Johnson (East Ascension), Javin Augillard (St. Amant), Jamarcus Miller (Donaldsonville)

TE - J'Mond Tapp (Ascension Catholic

OL - Nick Hilliard (Ascension Catholic), Riley Lawrence (Dutchtown), Isaak Theriot (St. Amant), Joshua Brisco (Donaldsonville), Sam Mire (Ascension Catholic)

ATH - Khai Prean (Ascension Catholic)

KR - Cyle Brooks (Donaldsonville)

Second Team Offense

QB - Cole Poirrier (St. Amant)

RB - Kendall Washington (East Ascension)

RB - Realand Johnson (Donaldsonville)

WR - Derrick Varnado (Ascension Christian), Hobert Grayson (East Ascension), Austin Bascom (St. Amant), Eric Simon, Jr. (Ascension Catholic)

TE - Jadyn McKinney (Dutchtown)

OL - Owen Smith (Ascension Catholic), Michael Bailey (East Ascension), Matt Gallman (Dutchtown), Gavin Soniat (East Ascension), Reed Davis (Dutchtown)

ATH - Treveyon Brown (Donaldsonville)

KR - Khai Prean (Ascension Catholic)

First Team Defense

DL - Jerrel Boykins (East Ascension), Dajon Jones (East Ascension), Jyron Blakes (Dutchtown), J'Mond Tapp (Ascension Catholic)

LB - Javon Carter (East Ascension), Johmel Jolla, Jr. (Dutchtown), Jai Williams (Ascension Catholic)

DB - Logan Scott (Dutchtown), Jyren Ester (East Ascension), Evan Bourgeois (St. Amant), Eric Simon, Jr. (Ascension Catholic)

K - Cohen Parent (Dutchtown)

P - Cohen Parent (Dutchtown)

Second Team Defense

DL - Nick Davis (Ascension Christian), Masey Lewis (Eat Ascension), Javion Hughes (Dutchtown), Jamir Baptise (St. Amant)

LB - Dorian Barber (Ascension Catholic), Sam McCorkle (St. Amant), Rionte Jones (East Ascension)

DB - Brock Acosta (Ascension Catholic), Justin Walker (East Ascension), Jordan Spears (Dutchtown), Datjuan Harris (Donaldsonville)

K - Alex Phelps (East Ascension)

P - Ethan Bagwell (East Ascension)

Offensive MVP - Dylan Sampson (Dutchtown)

Defensive MVP - Javon Carter (East Ascension)

Coach of the Year - Benny Saia (Ascension Catholic)