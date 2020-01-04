John Fleming, Jr., U.S. Navy veteran and businessman, was appointed by President Trump in March 2019 to serve as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, John Fleming, will be the keynote speaker at a Louisiana Federation of Republican Women Region 6 Luncheon on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:00 a.m.

The luncheon, hosted by Republican Women of Baton Rouge, will be held at the Beausoleil Restaurant, 7731 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. (11:00 - 11:30 a.m. – Networking; 11:30 – 1:00 - Event)

John Fleming, Jr., U.S. Navy veteran and businessman, was appointed by President Trump in March 2019 to serve as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

He previously served for two years in the administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health Information Technology Reform. From January 3, 2009 until January 3, 2017, Fleming was the representative for Louisiana's 4th Congressional District.

Cost for the lunch is $30.00. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are required as seating is limited. RSVP: Linda Hull at 225-936-4996 or lindacphull@gmail.com.

Contributed by Ascension Republican Women