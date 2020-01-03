For each day of the camp, they are taught how to create varying art pieces from an artist with River Region Art Association.

The River Region Art Association hosted a Winter Art Camp over the holiday break. The camp involved creating different crafts each day the campers arrived.

The age range for the campers included children aged six to 13 years old. The campers participated in activities that included bottle art, rock art critters, painting a snowman on canvas, and creating wall art with yarn.

Campers painted rock art critters in the morning on Monday, December 30 with River Region Art Association Artist and Instructor, Peggy Carbo. She has been an artist with the association for about 25 years.

During her class, she taught the campers how to paint melting snowmen, owls, and bluebirds. Carbo said she doesn't like to get caught up in the tedious aspects of painting.

"We just dive in and paint," she said.

The final day of the Winter Art Camp is Friday, January 3. Campers will be creating snow globes. All campers are required to be registered in advance, as well as pay the fee of $22 dollars per day. Classes for adults and children are available throughout the year at the River Region Art Association.

More information on classes and registration can be found at the River Region Art Association's website.