Tanger Outlets Gonzales donated $6,448.11 to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center which benefits the local community with screening, medical services, and various forms of support during a special presentation ceremony Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The funds were raised throughout the month of October as part of the 26th annual Tanger PINK Campaign. Since 1993, Tanger has contributed more than $18 million to breast cancer research through the PINK Campaign, 5K races, on-site events and other breast cancer-related fundraising initiatives across the U.S.

A special thank you is extended to everyone who participated in this year’s campaign.

Contributed by Tanger