According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 deputies were dispatched to the area of St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a shooting.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that the victim and his wife arrived back home from church when the victim was shot twice while sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle in their driveway.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

"At this point in the investigation we have no known motive at this time," said Sheriff Webre.

There are no known suspects or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO