The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending January 1 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

December 26

Thomas, Peggy J, 56, 42385 MOODY DIXON RD 21, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Braud, Lori, 49, 13036 DEER ST, Maurepas, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Cooper, David W, 55, 15520 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Lockett, Rondale Keon, 27, 15356 ROY ROGERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Johnson, Corsica Shontrell, 33, 1707 JOSEPH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Thompson, James Andrew, 35, 1114 BONNIE, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Stabile, Michael, 27, 18153 WOOD HAVEN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Westbrook, Blake, 31, 22415 SHORTY BOURQUE, MAUREPAS, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud, Forgery

December 27

Frederick, Stonnie M, 53, 12407 RAYMOND BRAUD RD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Ward, Povial Ranel, 29, 41063 CANNON RD 2202, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Codeine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Traffic-control Signals

Martinez, Danielle N, 29, 40449 W HERNANDEZ AVE 4, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Louque, Shane, 45, 12501 ALEX KLING RD, GEISMAR, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Ratliff, Ashley Lynn, 29, 13216 LEON GEISMAR SR RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Matthews, Donald Ray, Jr, 43, 8243 RIFFEL AVE, Baton Rouge, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Whitehead, Kevin, 28, 39098 HWY 621, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Gauthier, Stacie Lee, 46, 45117 STERLING RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000

Jacobs, Manuel, 19, 265 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Nickens, Dwayne J, 40, 41222 HWY 621, GONZALES, Probation Violation

Richard, Trent , 28, 15581 HEARTSTONE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Careless Operation, Ignition Interlock Device Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Stewart, Darlene, 61, 1926 S ANGELA ST, GONZALES, Criminal Conspiracy, Mortgage fraud

Sievert, Keri Renee, 33, 15146 BEAUTY BERRY AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Moree, Vanessa Rochelle, 37, 17232 JERFFERSON HWY, Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Frost, Christopher, 34, 11397 GEORGE LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000

Robinson, Kobye, 22, 216 S PLEASANT AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

Deandera, Marcus Dominique, 28, 32565 GRAHAM ST., White Castle, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)

Major, Christopher, III, 23, 55070 CYPRESS ST., White Castle, No Seat Belt, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, General Speed Law, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Coats, Carl Lionel, 48, 11125 HENSON DR, GREENWELL SPRINGS, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

December 28

Russell, Raynasha Jovan, 29, 1303 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Solomon, Kenyatti, 23, 704 1/2 THIRD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Maximum Speed Limit, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony) , Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Davis, Adam, 25, 18089 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD 6, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Collard, Cynthia J, 58, 10474 ACY RD 23, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Coats, Carl Lionel, 48, 11125 HENSON DR, GREENWELL SPRINGS, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Leal, Reynaldo, Jr, 44, 413 SAN JEREMIAS RD, San Benito, TX, Driver must be Licensed, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Taylor, William L, 46, 18705 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Delmore, Willie James, 59, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Earl, Julian Carnell, Jr, 17, 40206 COONTRAP RD 34, GONZALES, First Degree Rape

Brown, Alvin, 65, 911 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Miller, Jonathan Hakeem, 30, 12170 CANTEBERRY DR, Geismar, Domestic Abuse Battery

Johnson, Kiwon Mason, 22, 2230 SHERWOOD, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Andrews, Rebecca, 31, 1000 S SHIRLEY ST, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Scott, Corey M., 27, 15642 COUNTRY RD, Maurepas, Simple Battery, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Smith, Janell M, 32, 14241 WOODCHASE CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

December 29

Hutchinson, Jason Scott, 34, 13059 OAK KNOLL DR, GEISMAR, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Davert, Jeffrey Andrew, 58, 41114 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Dukes, Gary Keith, 35, 14594 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Lopez, Nicolas Caal, 23, 42261 COLONIAL OAKS EAST RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Resisting an Officer, Second Degree Battery

Ervin, Devin, 28, 11056 STEVENSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lebeouf, Tyler, 27, 100 MARIAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McAllister, William Dale, 63, 37313 HWY 74 79, GEISMAR, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Haynes, Broderick Hall, 32, 2426 CONVENTION ST, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Gautreau, Kim, 54, 13148 DEE GAUTREAU RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Castellanos, Lisette, 24, 14152 RIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Assault

Fairbanks, Christopher Devin, 31, 11019 BECO RD * Moved *, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Henry, Carlos Anthony, 38, 6308 ROBERTS ST., Shreveport, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

December 30

Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Bailey, Ebony Negeria, 39, 2005 S RUTH AVE 4, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dauzat, William Paul, 37, 13494 LEON A BABIN SR RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harris, Brandon Joseph, 39, 42390 TIGERS EYE STONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hathorn, Keith Anthony, 40, 922 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting

Turner, Tony Rosevelt, 23, 230 S OLEANA DR, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Olney, Alta Lynn, 35, 41356 CEMETARY RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Jones, Aleisha Deshawn, 35, 3240 OSWEGO ST, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Kellum, Virignia Jo, 29, 390 EARL EZELL RD, Winnsboro, Theft less than $1,000

Woeller, Christian, 20, 18595 PLANTATION CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery of Persons with infirmities

Robinson, Brandon M, 39, 8235 HWY 112, Glenmora, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bush, Malik Jamal, 24, 37345 E HILLSIDE DR, Prairieville, False Imprisonment, Battery of a dating partner

Martinez, Kandace Layne, 31, 12066 PETE GAUDIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jones, Chelsey, 18, 42379 CEDARSTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driver must be Licensed, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Stockdill, Lori, 49, 43449 WEBER CITY RD, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Hit and Run Driving, Hit and Run Driving, Driver must be Licensed, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

December 31

Rainey, Justin, 29, 120 OAK RIDGE AVE C, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Favorite, Chris, 31, 16126 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Holmes, Frederick, 47, 44423 BRAUD ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Maximum Speed Limit, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bolden, Kenneth Duane, 60, 3484 CEDARCREST AVE, Baton Rouge, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Mendoza, Josephine, 48, 13371 BAYOU GRAND SOUTH BLVD, GONZALES, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Domestic Abuse Battery

Young, Byron, 51, 18412 LAKE HARBOR LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery

Clifton, Rusty J, 41, 1210 E HWY 30, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Smiley, Andrew C, 61, 38099 HWY 22, DARROW, Driver must be Licensed, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation

Lokey, Russell, 19, 11182 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR, ST AMANT, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Estle, Craig Matthew, 51, 17657 GOLDEN EAGLE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Probation Violation Parish, Unlawful Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test; prior offenses, Resisting an Officer, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Simms, Keyonta, 24, 1025 E BIENVILLE AVE, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

January 1

Gibbs, Cassie Allison, 27, 15413 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Obstruction of Justice/ Intimidation

Sloan, Scott William, Jr, 23, 40030 RONDA AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Swan, Micheal Dean, 31, 7100 HWY 44, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Slaton, Brian J, 32, 918 PEYTAVIN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tullos, Travis, 38, 18295 AUTUMN RUN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Johnson, Jalen, 25, 40536 V LUCY LN, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

York, Travis, 41, 43312 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Perkins, Mark A, 41, 36037 KERRY RD, GEISMAR, Simple Battery

Pangan, Randi Leigh, 20, 14496 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000