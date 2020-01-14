The donated air compressor allows the Donaldsonville Firefighters to refill their self-contained breathing bottles at their station on the West Bank after all training sessions and fires.

A special donation to the Donaldsonville Fire Department from Ascension Parish Fire Dist. #1 occurred on January 3.

"This is a $35,000.00 investment for the City of Donaldsonville and the entire West Bank of Ascension Parish," Fire Dist. #1 Chairman James E. LeBlanc said. "Building partnerships in Ascension for our fire service is awesome for our Parish as a whole. And it's a great thing for the City of Donaldsonville and the entire West Bank of Ascension Parish to receive a much needed SCBA Breathing Air Compressor."

"We are very appreciative," Donaldsonville Interim Chief Adam Gautreaux said. "The donated compressor from Fire Dist. #1 will allow us to train with our air packs more and be able to fill them quicker after their usage."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to donate this Air Compressor to the Donaldsonville Fire Department," LeBlanc said. "We would also like to express our thanks for the job they perform daily for the residents of Donaldsonville and the West Bank of Ascension."

Contributed by Ascension Parish Fire Dist. #1