The Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA hosts its annual Livestock Show at Lamar Dixon on Jan. 17-18. On January 17 in barn 8, the livestock show kicks off with the 12th Annual Stick Horse Rodeo.

Stick Horse Rodeo registration is at 6:00 p.m. and the stick horse rodeo begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. Stick horses are provided.

The classes are Buckin' Horse, Buckin' Bull, Flag Race, and Barrel Racing. The stick horse rodeo has a fee of $5.00 to participate in each event. Spectators are free!

On Saturday, the Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA exhibitors will show their livestock animals in barns 7 and 8. The show begins at 8 a.m. with the cattle show followed by sheep, goats, and swine.

The rabbit and poultry show will begin at 9 a.m. The show is open to the public for spectating. Special thanks to this year's Prime Level event sponsors Nutrien, Maintenance Dredging, Inc., Enlink Midstream, and New Orleans Portable Storage, LLC.

4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults. For more information, call the Ascension 4-H office at 225-621-5799.

Contributed by LSU AgCenter