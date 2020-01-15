HICKS – Hicks has been dominant this season, getting out to a 29-0 start as district play begins.

The Lady Pirates kept their win streak alive, defeating Hornbeck 79-24 Tuesday night at Hicks High School.

"They played as a complete unit," Hicks head coach Mike Charrier said. "They moved the ball well, found the open girl and shots were falling from the outside."

Hicks got hot from behind the arc, hitting 12 3-pointers in the victory.

The loss drops Hornbeck to 7-15 on the year, and head coach Matthew Killian knows where his team needs to improve to contend with the best teams in the state.

"They play fast and have a lot of good shooters," Killian said about Hicks. "If you take bad shots on one end, they get good shots on their end. We have to play really smart and rebound more than we did tonight. We have to get back in transition. We can't play that way and beat a team like that."

The Lady Pirates led 22-6 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 20 after a 3 by Chloe Wilbanks with 5:13 to play in the half.

Hicks continued to build on the lead, making it 43-12 after a layup by Reese Stephens with just over a minute to play in the second quarter.

"Hats off to coach Timothy Dye," Charrier said. "He's got a brilliant mind coaching the defense. He always has new things and challenges the girls. It's leading to a lot of easy buckets on the other end."

In the second half, the Lady Pirates used a mix of their starters and bench players to increase the lead.

"I wish we had the opportunity to play more minutes because I have just as much trust with the last five coming off the bench as I do the others," Charrier said. "One thing we try to tell our kids is that you can get better at basketball or better at clapping. There's no riding shirt tails at Hicks."

Hornbeck is still a young team, with a lot of the players still getting used to the high school game.

"We've matured a lot even going back to last year," Killian said. "We had to start a lot of young girls, but they've matured a lot. They still have a long way to go, but their effort is never in question. We work hard, and if you don't work hard, you can't expect to win."

Hicks forward Lauren Quinn led all scorers with 23 points, and Rivers Day added 21, including five 3 pointers. Wilbanks finished right behind Day with 20 points.

Peighton Rhodes led Hornbeck with 15 points.