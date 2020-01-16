Award-winning comedian Bill Engvall is coming to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort on Feb. 7 and is bringing plenty of laughs with him. Engvall expressed that he was excited to come back to Southwest Louisiana, and he’s ready for the big show.

“I always look forward to getting back down into that neck of the woods,” said Engvall. “There are a lot of good people down there, so it’s always a good show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Engvall has been touring the country with stand up comedy since 1980. Engvall expressed that he still loved performing for the fans after all these years.

“[The road] is getting longer,” Engvall said, “but it’s still good. I’ve gotten to do movies, TV shows and a lot of other things, but being on stage doing stand up is the best. I’ll put it this way, I’m at that point where I can see the finish line, I just don’t know when I’ll get there.”

Fans will remember the massive Blue Collar Comedy Tour that he was a part of alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White, and Larry the Cable Guy. The tour ran from 2000-2006 and spawned three hit specials.

Outside of Blue Collar, Engvall has had award-winning comedy albums, and stand up specials. His last special was in 2016 entitled Bill Engvall: Just Sell Him For Parts.

When asked if he would do another special Engvall said that there wasn’t one in the works right now, but he wouldn’t rule out doing another in the future. He spoke about how much has changed from when he started doing stand up.

“I come from the days of LP’s and CD’s,” Engvall said. “I don’t know. I’ve done a lot of albums and specials. Right now I’m just enjoying being on the road and doing shows without any pressure. If I can get another hour of new material that’s good then maybe I’ll do another one.”

He expressed that in this age of streaming services, stand up comedy specials don’t seem as special anymore.

“It’s not special like it used to be. It’s like The Tonight Show,” he said. “It used to be that if you made it on TheTonight Show that you’d made it. Now not so much.”

Fans of the hit FOX sitcom Last Man Standing will know Engvall from his recurring role as Reverend Paul. Engvall expressed that he loved working with Tim Allen.

“I’m always excited when I get the call that he and I are doing another episode together,” Engvall said. “He’s just a good guy and we have a lot in common.”

Engvall was recently awarded Casino Comedian of The Year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, NV. He expressed that the award meant a lot to him and that he appreciated the recognition.

“That was a real surprise. I didn’t even know that there was an award for Casino Comedian of The Year. It’s nice to know that you are recognized for what you do,” Engvall said.

“There's a lot of people out there who put a lot of time out on the road. The award means that people like what you’re doing, and that means a lot to me.”

Engvall closed the interview by thanking the fans who have supported him over the years and encouraged everyone to come to the show on Feb.7.

“Come on out, sit back, and relax,” he said. “We’ll have a good time at the show.”

For tickets to the show log on to www.goldennugget.com








