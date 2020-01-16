The City of Leesville hosted its first-ever Wall of Heroes ceremony on Wednesday. Many gathered at Leesville City Hall to honor the late Major Trevor Joseph who lost his life in a helicopter crash at Fort Polk back in September.

The crash occurred during a medical evacuation mission where Joseph was en route to help a fellow soldier who was injured during training exercises.

The ceremony honored his life, service, and sacrifice in the line of duty. There were many citizens, soldiers, and public officials present at the ceremony to honor Joseph and his family. Leesville Mayor Rick Allen was the first to speak at the event.

He made an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 15, 2020 as Major Trevor Phillip Joseph Day. Allen then expressed his appreciation for Joseph, and the example he set.

“Major Joseph was here because he wanted to be here. Men like him changed the perception of Fort Polk,” Allen said.“Today is not meant to bring back sadness that you felt on that day, it is meant to remind you that you live in the greatest country in the world. It is to remind you that you are surrounded by men and women who risk it all every day so that you can enjoy the freedom that you have.”

Brigadier General Patrick D. Frank was the next to speak at the event and recognized Joseph as a hero.

He recounted a story from when Joseph was deployed in Eastern Afghanistan and responded to a fierce battle between U.S. forces and the Taliban.

When Joseph’s Blackhawk Helicopter responded to the scene it was immediately fired upon by the Taliban.

Joseph was advised to leave the area, but he instead chose to continue his mission. Through a series of evasive maneuvers, he was able to avoid enemy fire and transport the injured soldiers to safety.

He saved the lives of U.S. and Afghan soldiers, while under constant enemy fire. Joseph and his crew were subsequently honored with the Air Medal.

“That’s the kind of leader that Trevor Joseph was,” Frank said. “That’s how we knew him. He was like a leadership magnet, and he drew others to JRTC at Fort Polk to become leaders like him. It is an absolute honor that the city of Leesville has decided to honor one of our own on the Wall of Heroes.”

Senator Mike Reese was next to speak. He spoke about how great it was for the West Central Louisiana community to live near Fort Polk. Reese expressed that the community gets the opportunity to share experiences both good and bad with military families.

“We share in times like these. We share the grief felt by military families when they lose one of our countries great heroes. It is a blessing for us to live in this community to understand the sacrifice of our greatest heroes. It is a great thing for us to be able to honor one of these heroes as we are doing here today.”

He thanked Joseph’s family for his sacrifice and expressed his support for them and all military families.

The event concluded with prayer and fellowship as all in attendance got the chance to see the plaque and honor a true American hero.