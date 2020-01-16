Mr. Marcel will be running the Louisiana Marathon, one of the largest attended marathons in Louisiana, held in Downtown Baton Rouge on January 19, 2020.

The founder and CEO of Torapath Technologies, Mr. Ben Marcel, is running his first full marathon to help raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension.

The Arc of East Ascension's mission is to enhance the quality of life for persons with intellectual disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence, and dignity.

His sister Mai-lin Marcel has attended The Arc since October 2011 in their Center Based Respite Center. She has since transitioned into their Supported Employment Program.

Mr. Marcel will be running the Louisiana Marathon, one of the largest attended marathons in Louisiana, held in Downtown Baton Rouge on January 19, 2020. In order to complete a full marathon, 26.2 miles, he started his training 18 weeks prior to the event.

Mr. Marcel has also participated in a couple of other long-distance races leading up to this one. For each of these races, he decided to use his run to raise funds and awareness for a local non-profit organization.

In March of 2018, he ran in the Our Lady of the Lake Amazing Half Marathon, which was 13.1 miles. With about two weeks before the race, he created a fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center, setting a goal of $300.

The goal was exceeded by more than double, raising $620. The CAC provides services to children that have been exposed to traumatic events. The following year, in January of 2019, Mr. Marcel participated in the Louisiana Half Marathon.

That year, he set an initial goal of raising $500 for Options Foundation, which was also doubled, raising $1,081. This organization provides housing, food, clothing, and job placement for mentally ill adults.

This year, with his eyes set on completing his first full marathon, Mr. Marcel chose The Arc of East Ascension as his non-profit to highlight, with an initial goal of raising $2,620, equal to $100 for every mile he will run.

He has also been nominated to be a star dancer for The Arc's premier fundraiser, Dancing For A Cause 2020. This fundraiser is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2020.

All donations that will go towards this wonderful cause can be made on his Facebook page by visiting https://tinyurl.com/BensRunForACause.

Contributed by the Arc of East Ascension