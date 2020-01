Ascension Catholic's Demarco Harry is the parish Athlete of the Week.

In three games last week, Harry averaged 25 points per contest. In a thrilling victory over French Settlement, he scored 25. In a close loss to Central Catholic the next night, Harry scored 28. He finished the week with a 21-point performance against Episcopal on Friday.