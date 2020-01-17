Everywhere we look, we are seeing the colors of our porches and doors dripping with the shiny colors of purple, green, and gold!

Yes! It's upon us! The mystical Mardi Gras Season!

I can't speak for you, but I can admit the excitement I have for going over the top with any and every kind of decoration! The bigger, shinier, the better, Right? AND, we can get away with it!

And YES, again, that doesn't vary with tantalizing King Cakes. Over the years we have seen a progression from the drier french bread style to the cream filled or really a stuffed cake with mouth watering, tasty fruits and spices.

The sugary crunch, is packed in each bite by the Mardi Gras colored sugar and sweet icing.

And don't forget "da" baby!

Originally, and still today, it represents Jesus. The fava bean was also used in times passed. The lucky person that receives the tiny baby is supposed to prosper all year long and with luck! In return, they will have to bring next year's King Cake or host a grand party!

With all of our busy schedules, I happened to find this fun and easy family or get together King Cake Bubble Up. It's easy clean-up and and not much time to make.

It would be a great way to have family time and a scrumptious dessert. Hope you enjoy this festive Mardi Gras Recipe! God Bless.

King Cake Bubble Up Recipe:

Ingredients

2- (12.4 oz) cans of refrigerated Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

1- 8 oz package of cream cheese softened

? cup of sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup milk

Purple, green, and yellow colored sugar

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13 inch pan with cooking spray. Separate cinnamon rolls, saving the icing to use after the bubble up is baked. Cut each cinnamon roll into 4 pieces. Place in bottom of prepared pan. Using a hand held, electric mixer, beat together cream cheese and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla, mixing well. Add milk and mix until combined. Pour over chopped cinnamon rolls. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread cinnamon roll icing over top of casserole. Sprinkle cake with the colored sugar and LAISSEZ LE BON TEMPS ROULET!