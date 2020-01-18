The breakfast is set for Thursday, March 5, at 7 a.m. at the Carl Grant Civic Center. This is a free event that is open to the public.

The City of Plaquemine is very excited to announce that LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D Breaux will be the speaker at this year's Plaquemine Community Breakfast on March 5.

Coach D-D is a nationally-recognized sports icon, leading the LSU gymnastics teams to national rankings each year. She has been named National Coach of the Year in both 2014 and 2017, SEC Coach of the Year 9 times, and she is in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Under her leadership, LSU gymnastics has made 17 NCAA Championship appearances in the last 18 seasons, seven Championship finals since 2008, and 14 individual national titles since 2002!

LSU has seen record attendance at gymnastics meets because of its 53-3 record at home over the last eight seasons. It has exceeded 13,000 fans on meets, and sold out the PMAC for two meets.

In addition, LSU has produced 250 All-Americans and 154 Scholastic All-Americans in gymnastics under Breaux's tenure. Her program is considered one of the premier collegiate gymnastics programs in the country!

"We are honored to have Coach D-D speak at the Community Breakfast," said Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. "She has stood for consistent excellence for many years, and is also a very engaging speaker. I know our Plaquemine residents will really enjoy hearing her speak."

The breakfast is set for Thursday, March 5, at 7 a.m. at the Carl Grant Civic Center. This is a free event that is open to the public. Besides Breaux, the event features inspirational music, a great breakfast and opportunity to visit with your neighbors. Don’t miss it! Mark your calendar now!

Contributed by City of Plaquemine