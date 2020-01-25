Recalled Dr. Naismith in 1937, "We decided that there should be a game that could be played indoor in the evening and during the winter seasons."

As we prepare for the March Madness. I will write 2 or 3 columns about the remarkable game we call basketball:

The game of basketball was invented by Dr. James A. Naismith in 1891. He is called the Father of Basketball. Dr. Naismith's original game used seven men on each side and two peach baskets.

In 1892 he wrote a list of 12 rules, 12 of which are still in use for high school and college games.

By 1906, the modern hoop was in use.

Dr. Naismith was a physical education instructor at the YMCA Training College in Springfield, Mass. Recalled Dr. Naismith in 1937, "We decided that there should be a game that could be played indoor in the evening and during the winter seasons."

Football was rough because you had to allow the defense to tackle because the offense ran with the ball.

Accordingly, the offense didn't have an opportunity to run with the ball. There would be no necessity for tackling, and we would thus eliminate roughness. This is the fundamental principle of basketball.

Coincidently and by mere chance a large number of Guilbeau's live in Springfield Massachusetts.

A long-standing basketball attendance record was set in Olympic Stadium, Berlin in 1951, where 75,000 fans showed up to watch . . . The Harlem Globe Trotters.

The players of Towns Country High of Clayton, Georgia grew so angry at the officials that they shot at the opposition's basket until they had scored 56 points for the other team. Towns Country, of course, lost the game 129-41.

Larry Breer of Kipp High School in Kansas performed one of the most heroic feats in high school sports history. In a game against Aurora High School, all of Breer's teammates fouled out of the game. Since there were only 5 males enrolled at Kipp High that year, Breer had to go it alone against Aurora for the final three minutes of the game.

The score remained tied at 49-49 for 2 minutes 45 seconds, as Breer held Aurora scoreless. Then with only 15 seconds left in the game, Aurora finally scored and beat Kipp High and Larry Breer, 51-49.

Bob Lanier of Detroit had the largest foot in professional basketball. He wore a size 22 shoe.

