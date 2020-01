Proud parents, Matthew and Cher Broussard of Gonzales, welcome their baby boy, Urban James Broussard, who joins 10 1/2 year old sister Skye, 8 1/2 year old brother Valen, 6 1/2 year old sister Tela and 4 1/2 year old brother Roman. Urban was born on August 24, 2019 at 8:33 a.m. weighing 8 lbs. 15 ozs. and measured 20" inches long. Proud parents are Thelma and Joe Covello, Sr. of Leesville, Amy and the late Daryl Broussard of St. Amant, And C. Luther and Gail Green of DeRidder.

Contributed