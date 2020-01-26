We are supernaturally equipped with talents and gifts yet to be discovered.

"In their case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God."

In the year 2020, the call for a unified Body of Christ has been boldly declared by the saints. It will be a time like no other, where we shall join together in brotherly love to proclaim the gospel with a sense of urgency and anticipation of Jesus' imminent return.

Can you feel it in the air?

I am so excited to witness what is to come next in 2020. I barely can keep myself from shouting from the rooftop the King is coming.

I began this year not with a New Year's Resolution but with a declaration of total submission to the will of God.

What does this entail? I shall live my life to do his will, which brings him honor and the Lord has the right to edit the plans of life any way he chooses.

"Leave room for the will of God because your plans and god's will not always match." – Dr. Tony Evans, pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

When God calls you to task cease allowing the enemy to plant doubt and fear within you, either by negative thoughts or spoken words. We are supernaturally equipped with talents and gifts yet to be discovered.

When you and I choose to align ourselves fully to the plan and will of God in thought and spoken declaration, the vision for our future will become more visible.

"Declare what is to be, present it — let them take counsel together. Who foretold this long ago, who declared it from the distant past? Was it not I, the Lord? And there is no God apart from me, a righteous God and a savior; there is none but me."

How often have I mentioned that out of obedience, blessings follow? And for me in the year 2020 it all began with a vision. A call from God.

"And I heard his voice say now it is time!"

Perhaps you have seen this past weekend the new Pastor Spotlight, where the Courier and Daily Comet asked two pastors and their wives to share a little about themselves and their church.

What you may not know is how it came about.

It began two years prior with the Nonprofit Spotlight weekly column, where the Courier and Daily Comet asked nonprofit organizations to share information about their cause and mission to help the community. With the weekly column being a huge success it was impressed upon me by the Holy Spirit to request a spotlight for pastors and the churches of all denominations within the surrounding parishes. Approval was granted with enthusiasm. Unbeknownst to me at the time the project would have a two-year waiting period.

I recently asked God why there was a two-year wait and it was shared he was pruning the church of those who were stifling the church growth through strife and division.

Thank goodness I learned my lesson well how to wait on the lord. Within our impatience we fail to see the bigger picture. It's out of our rest in God where revelation is received, and his vision becomes clearer.

"And therefore will the Lord wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the Lord is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him."

In November 2019, I attended a church service where I heard a powerful message on the responsibility of the church as the body of Christ. As I listened the Holy Spirit reminded me of the pastor spotlight. He then said it is now the season and the time to move forward with the column.

"So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ."

Our lives have been fashioned by God with a beginning, middle and end, already in existence before we were created. Through the Master's plans you and I are to experience different levels in life, which requires each of us to be continuously stretched and redefined spiritually. In recent years it appears our spiritual growth in many ways has slowed due to the culprit we referred to as "Life."

The church, once revered as the place to worship and be encouraged in the lord, has diminished in the heart of man, where attendance has dropped for various reasons. It has come to the point where many would rather not attend at all. And those who are on the fence with God are unsure where to attend church due to lack of knowledge of its leader.

The Pastor Spotlight will allow our readers to hear directly from the church leaders and to decide where to fellowship with other believers as you nurture a personal relationship with Christ.

Father in Heaven may the love of Christ pour forth over your people, where the church will once again flourish and grow and in the way you always intended.

May the lord keep you and bless you in 2020.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

(Bible references: 2 Corinthians 4:4 ESV; Isaiah 45:21; Isaiah 30:18 (KJV); Ephesians 4:11-13. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.)

