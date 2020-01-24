There are upcoming prescribed burns set to begin on Fort Polk starting on January. 27.

Fort Polk released the following details about the upcoming burns on their Facebook Page:

“Please note that the Directorate of Public Works Forestry Division is executing a prescribed burn in Fort Polk housing Jan. 27-28. Area of focus are the wooded areas west of Tracy Court, Clyburn Loop and Stewart Street which are all located off of Moen Street. All efforts are weather dependent.

Prescribed burns are slow and kept small. Woodland creatures can easily escape or take cover, and burning dead and fallen underbrush reduces the amount of fuel available for a wildfire. The charcoal produced adds nutrients to the soil that improves the health of flora and fauna. Any smoke produced will be short-lived.”