"USMCA modernizes the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by increasing market access and leveling the playing field for American farmers and ranchers."

Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., hailed today's passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by the U.S. Senate as a major victory for Louisiana farmers and ranchers.

"USMCA modernizes the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by increasing market access and leveling the playing field for American farmers and ranchers." Strain added, "Louisiana ag producers will see increased market access for rice, cotton and grain. Nationwide, we will see benefits to many other agricultural products including dairy and poultry."

In total, $12.7 billion in agriculture and non-agriculture exports from Louisiana went to Canada and Mexico in 2018. Canada and Mexico are also the top two largest importers of American food and agricultural products totaling more than $39.7 billion in 2018. These exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.

Contributed by LADF