There is a popular saying that everyone is familiar with – good things come to those who wait. For one DeRidder native, however, that cliché didn’t fit his outlook on life, so he decided to change his fate. Weston Clark, owner and operator of Clark’s Cookout, located at 206 Shirley Street, DeRidder, LA, in what was previously Who Dat Crawfish, says, “I couldn’t and wouldn’t wait. I believe good things come to those who work hard.”

What started as a joint business venture turned into a sole proprietorship for Clark. Dubbed the “Meat Master” in DeRidder, Clark started his business with just $2,000, a little bit of luck, a lot of faith, and even more hard work. “I honestly had never barbecued before in my life before opening this restaurant. I was supposed to work the front of the house, but circumstances changed and I had to take the reins to make my business thrive,” Clark says. “I’m still learning so much. There are days when I come in to find a few of my briskets maybe didn’t cook the way I wanted so I have to change something on the fly and make it work somehow. Everything I know about barbecue has been learned through trial and error.”

Clark is still awestruck sometimes at how successful his little one-room building with only a drive-thru for orders has become. “This city…this city has just been my rock. Before I started this venture, I didn’t have a job and I was looking around trying to figure out what to do. I knew I didn’t want to work for anyone, I needed that independence. Originally, the plan was to do one menu item a day, maybe hamburgers one day, hot dogs another, but I realized that wouldn’t work. So here I am with Clark’s Cookout, and this city and all the people in it, have been nothing but so incredibly supportive,” Clark says. Without investing in commercial or paid advertising, Clark was worried that word-of-mouth advertising might not be enough, but he’s been pleasantly surprised, saying, “I can’t stress enough of how much of my success is attributed to the citizens of DeRidder. All of my advertising has been by word-of-mouth. People sharing their experiences with each other, posting on Facebook, stuff like that. And there are days where I can’t keep up with the orders and for that I am so thankful.”

If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to try Clark’s Cookout, he is planning a Grand Opening on January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Clark has big plans for the opening, saying, “Grand Opening Day is the day of all days where we’re planning on not running out of anything. I’m planning and making enough brisket and poppers to make sure everyone gets some.” Clark’s brisket and brisket-stuffed jalapenos are, according to Clark, the most popular items on the menu and usually what he runs out of first during normal operation. Clark’s personal favorite though, is his ribs. “No hesitation, my favorite, hands down, is the ribs. Sometimes I can’t believe I cook something that good.”

As for Clark’s future plans for Clark’s Cookout, he says, “I just want to keep doing this for as long as I can. I want to add a front porch to the building and definitely add more menu items. I know at some point I’ll start dabbling in poultry, possibly some seafood, and next season I want to start selling crawfish.” When Clark bought the building he’s located in he also purchased all of the equipment to boil crawfish and the patented seasoning from the previous owners. “I’m hoping by next year I’ll be more in a solid groove and able to employ more people so that crawfish can be on the menu. It’ll be really exciting to bring the flavors of one of DeRidder’s favorite crawfish places back to them! You can’t beat a couple pounds of boiled crawfish and a nice rack of ribs!”

Clark’s Cookout is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Monday.