Goats
Market Goats
Grand Champion - Alie Causey
Reserve Grand Champion - Hayden Daigle
Breeding Goats
Purebred Boer Bucks
Champion Purebred Boer Buck - Alie Causey
Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck - Hayden Daigle
Purebred Boer Does
Champion Purebred Boer Doe - Alie Causey
Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Doe - Alie Causey
Percentage Boer Does
Champion Percentage Boer Doe - Alie Causey
Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe - Alie Causey
Purebred Pygmy Does
Champion Purebred Pygmy Doe - Annalise Gautreau
Reserve Champion Purebred Pygmy Doe - Cecilia Gautreau
Nigerian Dwarf Doe
Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Hudson Clements
Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Paige Blanchard
Commercial Doe
Champion Commercial Doe - Desiree Falgout
Reserve Champion Commercial Doe - Alie Causey
Supreme Champion Buck - Alie Causey
Supreme Champion Doe - Alie Causey
Goat Showmanship
Champion Senior Showman - Alie Causey
Champion Intermediate Showman - Hayden Daigle
Champion Junior Showman - Paige Blanchard
Champion Rookie Showman - Annalise Gautreau
Overall Champion Goat Showman - Alie Causey
Premier Goat Exhibitor - Desiree Falgout
Dairy
Jersey
Champion Jersey Female - Hudson Clements
Reserve Champion Jersey Female - Hudson Clements
Rookie and Overall Champion Showman - Hudson Clements
Beef
Market
Steers
Champion Steer - Camryn Castrogovannie
Breeding
Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers
Champion Non-Brahman Infuence Commercial Heifer - Brody Babin
Reserve Champion Non-Brahman Infuence Commercial Heifer - Jenna Kling
Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers
Champion Brahman Infuence Commercial Heifer - Hailee Daigle
Overall Commercial Heifer - Brody Babin
Hereford Heifer
Champion Hereford Heifer - Hailee Daigle
Beefmaster Bull
Champion Beefmaster Bull - Abby Lobell
Grey Brahman Heifer
Champion Grey Brahman Heifer - Peyton Blanchard
Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Heifer - Peyton Blanchard
Simmental Heifer
Champion Hereford Heifer - Brody Babin
Overall Bull - Abby Lobell
Overall Heifer - Brody Babin
Showmanship
Champion Intermediate Showman - Camryn Castrogovannie
Champion Junior Showman - Brody Babin
Champion Rookie Showman - Abby Lobell
Overall Champion Beef Showman - Camryn Castrogovannie
Premier Beef Exhibitor - Jorja Kling
Sheep
Market
Champion Market Lamb - Stephanie Epps
Reserve Champion Market Lamb - Tate Templet
Breeding Sheep
Commercial Ewe
Champion Commercial Ewe - Stephanie Epps
Supreme Ewe - Stephanie Epps
Showmanship
Champion Senior Showman - Stephanie Epps
Champion Intermediate Showman - Ella McGowan
Champion Rookie Showman - Blaire Bourgeois
Overall Champion Sheep Showman - Stephanie Epps
Swine
Market Hogs
Market AOB (Any Other Breed)
Champion Market AOB - Abby Lobell
Market Barrow
Champion Market Barrow - Allie Folse
Reserve Champion Market Barrow - Jake Folse
Market Hampshire
Champion Market Hampshire - Torie Laiche
Reserve Champion Market Hampshire - Torie Laiche
Market Yorkshire
Champion Market Yorkshire - Bailey Louviere
Reserve Champion Market Yorkshire - Kade Schexnayder
Market Cross Gilt
Champion Cross Gilt - Cheyenne Moran
Reserve Champion Cross Gilt - Torie Laiche
Market Duroc
Champion Market Duroc - Ross Folse
Reserve Champion Market Duroc - Tobie Laiche
Grand Champion Market Pig - Cheyenne Moran
Reserve Champion Market Pig - Torie Laiche
Breeding Hogs
Commercial Gilt
Champion Commercial Gilt - Tobie Laiche
Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt - Harley Templet
Breeding AOB (Any Other Breed)
Champion Breeding AOB - Scott Brogan
Breeding Duroc
Champion Breeding Duroc - Scott Brogan
Reserve Champion Breeding Duroc - Ethan Delaune
Breeding Hampshire
Champion Breeding Hampshire - Ethan Delaune
Breeding Yorkshire
Champion Breeding Yorkshire - Abby Lobell
Supreme Breeding Gilt - Scott Brogan
Showmanship
Champion Senior Showman - Torie Laiche
Champion Intermediate Showman - Tobie Laiche
Champion Junior Showman - Jake Folse
Champion Rookie Showman - Jenna Kling
Overall Champion Swine Showman - Torie Laiche
Premier Swine Exhibitor - Allie Folse
Poultry
Broilers
Champion Broiler Pen - Hudson Clements
Exhibition
Champion Bantam Bird - Emily Duguay
Reserve Champion Bantam Bird - Brookelyn LeBlanc
Champion Standard Bird - Alex Guillot
Reserve Champion Standard Bird - Anna Parker
Supreme Bird in Show - Alex Guillot
Showmanship
Champion Senior Showman - Kyndal Wright
Champion Intermediate Showman - Luke Guillot
Champion Junior Showman - Alex Guillot
Champion Rookie Showman - Bree Blankenship
Overall Champion Poultry Showman - Kyndal Wright
Poultry Premier Exhibitor - Kyndal Wright
Rabbits
Best Rabbit in Show
Grand Champion Rabbit - Kayleigh Salazar
Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit - Bailey Louviere
Best Meat Pen
Champion Rabbit Meat Pen - Hudson Clements
Showmanship
Champion Senior Showman - Rachel Stewart
Champion Intermediate Showman - Kayleigh Salazar
Champion Junior Showman - Sheila McCrory
Champion Rookie Showman - William Arnold
Overall Champion Rabbit Showman - Kayleigh Salazar
Premier Rabbit Exhibitor - Kayleigh Salazer
Rabbit Costume Contest - Sheila McCrory
Rookie Exhibitors (1st Time Showman)
Blaire Bourgeois, William Arnold, Hailee Daigle, Bryson Delaune, Annalise Gautreau, Ethan Delaune, Jenna Kling, Pyke Gautreau, Jorja Kling, Madison Lambert, Brookelyn LeBlanc, Kensie Roussel, Brylee LeBlanc, Ranse Schexnayder, Abby Lobell, Finley Haydel, Bree Blankenship, Anna Cole, Carly Moore.
Overall Rookie Exhibitor - Hailee Daigle
2020 Graduating Livestock Seniors - Torie Laiche, Madylyn Turner
Adult Volunteer Service Award - Jerry Folse.
