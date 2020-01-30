Congratulations to the winners and to all who participated!

Goats

Market Goats

Grand Champion - Alie Causey

Reserve Grand Champion - Hayden Daigle

Breeding Goats

Purebred Boer Bucks

Champion Purebred Boer Buck - Alie Causey

Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck - Hayden Daigle

Purebred Boer Does

Champion Purebred Boer Doe - Alie Causey

Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Doe - Alie Causey

Percentage Boer Does

Champion Percentage Boer Doe - Alie Causey

Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe - Alie Causey

Purebred Pygmy Does

Champion Purebred Pygmy Doe - Annalise Gautreau

Reserve Champion Purebred Pygmy Doe - Cecilia Gautreau

Nigerian Dwarf Doe

Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Hudson Clements

Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe - Paige Blanchard

Commercial Doe

Champion Commercial Doe - Desiree Falgout

Reserve Champion Commercial Doe - Alie Causey

Supreme Champion Buck - Alie Causey

Supreme Champion Doe - Alie Causey

Goat Showmanship

Champion Senior Showman - Alie Causey

Champion Intermediate Showman - Hayden Daigle

Champion Junior Showman - Paige Blanchard

Champion Rookie Showman - Annalise Gautreau

Overall Champion Goat Showman - Alie Causey

Premier Goat Exhibitor - Desiree Falgout

Dairy

Jersey

Champion Jersey Female - Hudson Clements

Reserve Champion Jersey Female - Hudson Clements

Rookie and Overall Champion Showman - Hudson Clements

Beef

Market

Steers

Champion Steer - Camryn Castrogovannie

Breeding

Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers

Champion Non-Brahman Infuence Commercial Heifer - Brody Babin

Reserve Champion Non-Brahman Infuence Commercial Heifer - Jenna Kling

Brahman Influence Commercial Heifers

Champion Brahman Infuence Commercial Heifer - Hailee Daigle

Overall Commercial Heifer - Brody Babin

Hereford Heifer

Champion Hereford Heifer - Hailee Daigle

Beefmaster Bull

Champion Beefmaster Bull - Abby Lobell

Grey Brahman Heifer

Champion Grey Brahman Heifer - Peyton Blanchard

Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Heifer - Peyton Blanchard

Simmental Heifer

Champion Hereford Heifer - Brody Babin

Overall Bull - Abby Lobell

Overall Heifer - Brody Babin

Showmanship

Champion Intermediate Showman - Camryn Castrogovannie

Champion Junior Showman - Brody Babin

Champion Rookie Showman - Abby Lobell

Overall Champion Beef Showman - Camryn Castrogovannie

Premier Beef Exhibitor - Jorja Kling

Sheep

Market

Champion Market Lamb - Stephanie Epps

Reserve Champion Market Lamb - Tate Templet

Breeding Sheep

Commercial Ewe

Champion Commercial Ewe - Stephanie Epps

Supreme Ewe - Stephanie Epps

Showmanship

Champion Senior Showman - Stephanie Epps

Champion Intermediate Showman - Ella McGowan

Champion Rookie Showman - Blaire Bourgeois

Overall Champion Sheep Showman - Stephanie Epps

Swine

Market Hogs

Market AOB (Any Other Breed)

Champion Market AOB - Abby Lobell

Market Barrow

Champion Market Barrow - Allie Folse

Reserve Champion Market Barrow - Jake Folse

Market Hampshire

Champion Market Hampshire - Torie Laiche

Reserve Champion Market Hampshire - Torie Laiche

Market Yorkshire

Champion Market Yorkshire - Bailey Louviere

Reserve Champion Market Yorkshire - Kade Schexnayder

Market Cross Gilt

Champion Cross Gilt - Cheyenne Moran

Reserve Champion Cross Gilt - Torie Laiche

Market Duroc

Champion Market Duroc - Ross Folse

Reserve Champion Market Duroc - Tobie Laiche

Grand Champion Market Pig - Cheyenne Moran

Reserve Champion Market Pig - Torie Laiche

Breeding Hogs

Commercial Gilt

Champion Commercial Gilt - Tobie Laiche

Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt - Harley Templet

Breeding AOB (Any Other Breed)

Champion Breeding AOB - Scott Brogan

Breeding Duroc

Champion Breeding Duroc - Scott Brogan

Reserve Champion Breeding Duroc - Ethan Delaune

Breeding Hampshire

Champion Breeding Hampshire - Ethan Delaune

Breeding Yorkshire

Champion Breeding Yorkshire - Abby Lobell

Supreme Breeding Gilt - Scott Brogan

Showmanship

Champion Senior Showman - Torie Laiche

Champion Intermediate Showman - Tobie Laiche

Champion Junior Showman - Jake Folse

Champion Rookie Showman - Jenna Kling

Overall Champion Swine Showman - Torie Laiche

Premier Swine Exhibitor - Allie Folse

Poultry

Broilers

Champion Broiler Pen - Hudson Clements

Exhibition

Champion Bantam Bird - Emily Duguay

Reserve Champion Bantam Bird - Brookelyn LeBlanc

Champion Standard Bird - Alex Guillot

Reserve Champion Standard Bird - Anna Parker

Supreme Bird in Show - Alex Guillot

Showmanship

Champion Senior Showman - Kyndal Wright

Champion Intermediate Showman - Luke Guillot

Champion Junior Showman - Alex Guillot

Champion Rookie Showman - Bree Blankenship

Overall Champion Poultry Showman - Kyndal Wright

Poultry Premier Exhibitor - Kyndal Wright

Rabbits

Best Rabbit in Show

Grand Champion Rabbit - Kayleigh Salazar

Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit - Bailey Louviere

Best Meat Pen

Champion Rabbit Meat Pen - Hudson Clements

Showmanship

Champion Senior Showman - Rachel Stewart

Champion Intermediate Showman - Kayleigh Salazar

Champion Junior Showman - Sheila McCrory

Champion Rookie Showman - William Arnold

Overall Champion Rabbit Showman - Kayleigh Salazar

Premier Rabbit Exhibitor - Kayleigh Salazer

Rabbit Costume Contest - Sheila McCrory

Rookie Exhibitors (1st Time Showman)

Blaire Bourgeois, William Arnold, Hailee Daigle, Bryson Delaune, Annalise Gautreau, Ethan Delaune, Jenna Kling, Pyke Gautreau, Jorja Kling, Madison Lambert, Brookelyn LeBlanc, Kensie Roussel, Brylee LeBlanc, Ranse Schexnayder, Abby Lobell, Finley Haydel, Bree Blankenship, Anna Cole, Carly Moore.

Overall Rookie Exhibitor - Hailee Daigle

2020 Graduating Livestock Seniors - Torie Laiche, Madylyn Turner

Adult Volunteer Service Award - Jerry Folse.

Contributed by Ascension Parish 4-H