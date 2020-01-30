The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending January 23 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

January 16

Rabalais, Ashlyn Harrell, 27, 20063 A MARIE DR, Livingston, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Tillman, Steven M, 57, 2138 S COMMERCE AVE 401, Gonzales, Bond Revocation, Solicitation on an Interstate Highway, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Battie, Duran, 35, 10335 GREENWELL, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bilbo, Seth Lionel, 26, 219 WRIGHT AVE, Houma, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brown, Lynette Marie, 49, 2500 VETERANS BLVD, Kenner, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Issuing Worthless Checks

Garrett, Deanne, 43, 17055 GUN BOAT LANDING, Maurepas, Theft less than $1,000

Honaker, Jason Douglas, 31, 24498 MOUNTAIN AIR, FRANKLINTON, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Oconnor, Emily Delta, 28, 41275 BERTVILLE RD, Gonzales, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Diaz, Sergio, 22, 46087 HWY 22, St Amant, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

January 17

Rainey, Cornell, 41, 900 MAGNOLIA ST, Donaldsonville, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of LSD, Possession of Heroin

Hebert, Angela, 41, 12371 DECK BLVD, Geismar, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Henderson, Hasan A, 41, 304 MULBERRY ST, Donaldsonville, Bond Revocation, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Reckless Operation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Thompson, James Andrew, 35, 1114 BONNIE, Gonzales, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Brumfield, Kirk, 45, 37395 CYPRESS PLACE AVE, Geismar, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Entry on or Remaining in places or on land after being forbidden/ All Other Offenses, Hit and Run Driving

Briley, Stephen C, 50, 13540 W LEON ST *, Gonzales, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Jones, Ashton D, 21, 902 VATICAN DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Tarver, John, 47, 72521 S LEWISSTON RD., Kentwood, Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Gentile, Travis A, 35, 40137 AUTUMN BREEZE AVE, Prairieville, Theft less than $1,000

Baldaul, Gene, 50, 15178 BRAUD RD, Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Expired MVI, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Stevenson, Michaelynn LeBlanc, 30, 39110 PIERRE SOUTH RD, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Davis, Mary, 27, 3364 MAIN ST, Darrow, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Mackie, Darien Darrell, 27, 3364 MAIN ST, Darrow, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Seymore, Joseph Craton, 29, 9989 BURBANK DR, Baton Rouge, Surety, Violations of Protective Orders

Elder, Kameron, 50, 13474 BURNT PECAN RD, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bourgeois, Christopher Lynn, 24, 47021 HWY 22, St Amant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Tanner, Arnold Wayne, II, 30, 8505 NEW RIVER RD, St Amant, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Expired MVI, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle

Bassett, Dominique Shunquill, 29, 12155 RODDY RD, Gonzales, Violations of Protective Orders, Possession of Firearm by person convicted of DV Battery, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor)

January 18

Peters, Kenzie, 19, 17562 MORALES LN, Livingston, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Driver must be Licensed, Resisting an Officer

Beaucoudray, Aubrey A, 26, 13152 MONTROSE SOUTH, Denham Springs, Expired MVI, Careless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Durand, Justin, 29, 40500 PARKER RD, Prairieville, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brown, Jalian, 23, 38546 DARVILLE RD, Prairieville, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

Mackie, Rodney Antoine, 49, 44423 BRAUD ST, Sorrento, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Lambert, Jodi Lynne, 48, 5574 HOUSTON DRIVE, BATON ROUGE, Theft less than $1,000, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Possession of Schedule III CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lohr, Derek, 31, 2285 BAYOU PAUL, ST GABRIEL, Theft less than $1,000

Carter, Eric C, Jr, 22, 39150 HWY 929, Prairieville, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

West, Tommy, 50, 10581 MARTIN RD, Gonzales, Cruelty to Animals; Aggravated (Felony), Cruelty to Animals; Simple (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rieder, Thomas M, 45, 13264 AIRLINE HWY, Gonzales, In For Court

Douget, Harold Brock, 53, 45125 FONTENOT RD, St Amant, Resisting an Officer

Reider, Raquel Anne, 49, 204 S SAMMY ST, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Grey, Samatha, 44, 1565 ST FRANCIS LAN, St Gabriel, Theft less than $1,000

Miles, Nathaniel, 23, 48024 ROGERS A RD, St Amant, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mellon, Nicole R, 38, 48024 ROGERS A RD, St Amant, Parole Violation, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

January 19

Dawson, Randy Rosevote, 62, 9196 WATERTOWER, CONVENT, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Henley, Jaci, 30, 37043 KATHLEEN AVE, Prairieville, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Louque, Johnny, 23, 32090 LONGVIEW ST, Paulina, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Mayeux, Tyler Alan, 27, 40493 CROSS CREEK AVE, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garrett, Christopher, 7262 DABADIE RD, Ventress, Theft less than $1,000

January 20

Taylor, Joshua Devon, 29, 129 TURNER LN, Boutte, Violations of Protective Orders

Smith, Jeremy, 26, 711 HOUMAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lanoix, Connie, 61, 135 COMEAUX ST, PIERRE PART, Theft less than $1,000

Daniels, Dustin Blake, 34, 43090 INNISWOLD RD, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000

Chaney, Shelby J, 26, 12429 OLD MILL STONE DR, Geismar, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harvey, Morris E, 55, 515 CHARLES ST, Donaldsonville, Second Degree Battery, Aggravated Battery, Theft less than $1,000

January 21

Allen, Gilbert, Jr, 23, 13246 BABIN ESTATES DR, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Schedule II CDS, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Bolona, Christopher Michael, 35, 134 EVANGELINE DR, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Thompson, Trevor Clark, 47, 43462 GALVEZ OAKS DR, Prairieville, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Melancon, Denisha Danielle, 23, 2542 E LEBRAY STREET, LUTCHER, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Expired MVI

Simon, Matthew Paul, 40, 40038 WILLIAM FICKLIN RD, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Alsay, Latrell Michell , 22, 711 HOUMAS ST, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Reynolds, Garrett, 29, 912 HODGE WATSON RD, Calhoun, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Briscoe, Kerington J, 24, 11090 N BAYOU VIEW DR, Gonzales, Probation Violation, In For Court

Wooden, Reshide Alonzo, 22, 302 MULBERRY ST, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Probst, Matthew, 32, 10474 ACY RD 17, St Amant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Lipscomb, Evan Russell, 31, 17960 WILL AVE, Central, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Bourque, Joseph W, III, 39, 17950 AIRLINE HWY, Prairieville, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer , Theft of Goods under $500, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

January 22

Jones, Ashley, 29, 1925 N. THIRD ST, Baton Rouge, Resisting an Officer

Shealey, Kayla, 30, 12490 PENDARVIS LN, WALKER, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, False Certificates, Owner to Secure Registration, Signals by hand and arm or signal lamps, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Adams, Marcus Lutrell, 49, 25655 PALMWOOD CT * Moved *, Denham Springs, Theft less than $1,000

Gilmore, Reginald, 36, 9522 CUYHANGA PKWY, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carter, Shawnnitha Lafaye, 25, 145 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Gibson, Shontell Marie, 33, 1502 MILLIEN RD, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wallace, Kylie, 36, 40308 KAPELLE AVE, Prairieville, Theft less than $1,000

Lefore, Joseph Gilbert, 47, 14454 OAK MEADOW ST, Gonzales, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Lombard, Brandon Lane, 26, 42290 BLACK BAYOU RD, Gonzales, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Rodriguez, Lorena, 34, 13201 MONTROSE SOUTH DR, Denham Springs, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Parker, Elizabeth Jordan, 27, 13099 L LANDRY RD, Gonzales, Simple Burglary (All Others), Resisting an Officer

Bujard, Ericka Nichole, 38, 17160 HWY 16, French Settlement, Theft less than $1,000

Heal, Jake Axton, 35, 15274 W BAYOU DR, Prairieville, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Lanoux, Chase Craig, 32, 45516 GOLD PLACE RD, St Amant, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gonzalez, Angel, 32, 14090 GARCON RD, Gonzales, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

January 23

Harrison, Nathaniel, II, 51, 42351 YELLOWSTONE AVE, Prairieville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)