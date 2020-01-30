Upon inventory of the vehicle deputies located a stolen firearm, 50 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of pills, and approximately $730 in cash.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville in reference to two male subjects involved in a physical altercation on Monday, January 20.

Upon deputies' arrival one subject, later identified as 23-year-old Gilbert Allen, Jr. fled the scene on foot leaving the vehicle at the scene. The other suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jordan Bell, was issued a summons for disturbing the peace.

Upon inventory of the vehicle deputies located a stolen firearm, 50 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of pills, and approximately $730 in cash.

Allen turned himself into authorities on Tuesday morning, January 21. He was booked at the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with disturbing the peace, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal carry of weapons, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, and drug paraphernalia.

