Thirty-five-year-old Keith Alsay was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday, January 21 shortly before 2 a.m.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies performed routine checks and found Alsay unresponsive.

CPR was immediately performed until paramedics arrived on scene where they were unable to resuscitate him.

An autopsy will be completed at a later date to determine the cause of death, however no foul play is suspected at this time. A preliminary investigation indicates that Alsay suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Alsay was booked on November 30 for simple burglary and criminal damage to property.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office