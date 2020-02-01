Keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was the focus of the Day of Service provided by Donaldsonville High School Athletics, Shell Convent Employees, City Councilman Rev. Charles Brown, Sr. and Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Rotary News

David Weil, Executive Assistant of Ascension Parish was the guest speaker at last week's meeting. Mr. Weil presented to the club the plans and ideas for the parish. Weil presented some of the changes to take place on the Westside of the Parish. Weil was the guest of Rotarian Dave Leblanc. Pictured is Rotarian Dave Leblanc, Speaker David Weil and Rotarian Robyn Penn Delaney.

Around Town

Keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was the focus of the Day of Service provided by Donaldsonville High School Athletics, Shell Convent Employees, City Councilman Rev. Charles Brown, Sr. and Emmanuel Baptist Church. The groups came together to spruce up the Freedom Gardens, Rosenwall School, and the River Road African American Museum. Serving others and giving back was also the dream of Dr. King.