The DeRidder Lions Club is currently taking applications for the Louisiana Lions Camp, a summer camp for special needs youth.

Applicants can be from Vernon or Beauregard Parish, or anywhere in the state of Louisiana.

Applications for Lions Camp are currently being accepted by the organization.

There is no cost for parents for campers to stay. The DeRidder Lions Club sponsors each application and each application request is handled locally by the DeRidder Lions.

“The DeRidder Lions Club is proud to support special needs children and their families in our community,” President Avon Knowlton said. “We are excited about the opportunity to sponsor them at Louisiana’s Lion Camp and hope to make their summer a little more enjoyable.”

The Louisiana Lions Camp is a private, not for profit 501(c)(3) residential summer camp for the special needs youth of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Lions Camp is located north of Leesville and opens on May 31.

The sessions are as follows:

One week session for youth with pulmonary disorders

Two one-week sessions for youth aged 8-19 with mild mental challenges

Two one- week sessions for youth aged 6-14 with diabetes

Two one-week sessions for youth aged 7-19 with visual, hearing and orthopedically imparied

One week session for youth aged 6-14 with hematology/oncology disorders.

For more information on Louisiana Lions Camp contact Knowlton and Alicia Pendley of the DeRidder Lions Club at 337-496-5064 or 337-375-5550.