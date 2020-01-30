According to the proclamation, the education of Louisiana's school-aged children is the foundation upon which the economic, social, and intellectual capital of our state is built.

At the January 23 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council, Parish President Clint Cointment welcomed members of the Ascension Parish School Board as he proclaimed January 2020 as School Board Member Recognition Month.

According to the proclamation, the education of Louisiana's school-aged children is the foundation upon which the economic, social, and intellectual capital of our state is built. Locally elected school boards play an important and vital role in a representative democracy, and decisions made by local boards of education directly influence instruction in Louisiana's public schools. These decisions affect the present and future lives of children, and also set direction to prepare all students to be competitive in a local, state, national, and global 21st century economy. This year's theme – SCHOOL BOARDS MATTER!

Launching the Next Generation - reflects the relevance of local school board members as they advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders.

Ascension Parish Government recognizes the contributions of the Ascension Parish School Board and all of the state's local school boards to the academic success of its public school students and expresses its sincerest recognition to the local school board members for their focus on the well-being and achievement of children throughout the state.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government