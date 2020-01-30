Super Bowl LIV is this Sunday and the Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder is throwing a party where those in attendance can watch the game with three NFL Legends.

Celebration opens at 4 p.m. and fans can meet NFL legends, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Deuce McAllister and Kevin Faulk.

Ed “Too Tall” Jones is best known for his time as a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the 70s and 80s. Jones was a defensive end for the Cowboys and got himself a Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys for their win at Super Bowl XII against the Denver Broncos. Jones was also selected to play in the Pro Bowl three times in his career.

Deuce McAllister was a running back for the New Orleans Saints during the team’s first and only Super Bowl victory in 2010. He was a standout player for the Saints during the 2000’s rushing for over 6,000 yards and scoring 49 rushing touchdowns. During his eight-year NFL career, McAllister was selected for the Pro Bowl twice.

Louisiana native Kevin Faulk is a three-time Super Bowl Champion winning all three titles with the New England Patriots. Faulk played for the Patriots throughout the entirety of his NFL career from 1999 through 2011. Faulk was known for his versatility as a player, earning himself the nickname “The Swiss Army Knife.”

Prior to his time in the NFL, Faulk was a standout running back at LSU in the mid-90s. During his time with the Tigers, Faulk became a first-team All American in 1996.

Along with the opportunity to meet these three legends, Coushatta will have a full buffet, cash bar, and big screens to watch Super Bowl LIV. There will also be special prize giveaways such as slot plays and sports memorabilia.

Seating is limited and tickets to the Tailgate Celebration are available at the Coushatta Box Office. For more information log on to coushattacasinoresort.com or call 1-800-584-7263.