He is approximately 5’5” and 160 pounds with blue eyes.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for 79-year-old Sabas Duplessis Jr. who was last

seen leaving his residence this morning in a gold 2011 Toyota Tacoma bearing Louisiana license X0608625.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Duplessis suffers from dementia. No foul play is suspected at this time.

He is approximately 5’5” and 160 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sabas Duplessis Jr. are urged to contact the Ascension

Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular

device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO