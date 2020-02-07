The Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting (CAFR) is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office by the Government Finance Officers of the United States and Canada (GOFA) for its comprehensive annual financial report.

"It is an honor to have been recognized by a national association as being fiscally responsible," said Ascension Parish Assessor Mert Smiley. "Winning this award demonstrates our financial transparency, which is what the citizens of Ascension deserve. Your Assessor's Office will continually move forward with excellence in financial reporting and commitment to fiscal integrity."

Assessor Smiley has long regarded the trust and respect of his constituency as the measure of his success as a public servant. In doing so, he has submitted a comprehensive financial report to the GOFA throughout his tenure as Assessor, exemplifying stewardship and transparency.

The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program which include demonstrating a spirit of full disclosure and accountability. CAFR reports clearly communicate the recipients' financial story, laying the foundation to motivate others to become potential CAFR recipients.

The GOFA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,450 government finance professions with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley