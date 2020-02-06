Dolly Weldon, owner of Downtown Grounds, will tell you that if you are strolling down the streets of the French Quarter you will probably see Amzie Adams.

He won’t be sitting in a gallery, but drinking coffee or strolling down the street in his top hat and mirrored glasses.

You might even stare at his colorful wardrobe or curled toe boots and walk directly by him after a second stare.

Dolly and her friend Maryann Smith did just that their first time passing Adams on the streets of New Orleans.

Amzie Adams is the definition of humble, hiding his tremendous talent behind his unique appearance.

Amzie is a world-known photographer, painter, and musician and has been called “one of the last real bohemians,” which Amzie replied, “I don't want to be the last one, I want there to be a million more Bohos.”

Downtown Grounds features artist Amzie Adams’ work in the coffee shop, where they are available for purchase or just your viewing pleasure.

“We had lunch and I just asked him, hey if you ever wanna put artwork in the shop let me know and he was so honored. He is s humble and sweet. We love him,” Weldon said.

Hearing the life story of Amzie Adams seems like a story made up in the whirlwinds of the drug-fueled hippy days, but in reality, they are true.

He is known in New Orleans and seems as if he might be a local monument himself.

Perhaps he is even more famous than his artwork.

While Amzie is known for his art, his passion is music. He uses his artwork to make money to do his music. Amzie’s artwork is inspired by New Orleans and the French Quarter.

Featuring photographs of New Orleans and French Quarter, as well as artwork that is New Orleans inspired as well as Mardi Gras inspired.

Adam’s artwork such as wall paintings and photographs, lifestyle merchandise, home decor and apparel are available for purchase online at amzieadams.com.

Local artists are welcome to drop their artwork off to Downtown Grounds for the chance of being featured in the coffee shop.

Downtown Grounds is located at 310 W First Street DeRidder, LA.