Southern University becomes the first HBCU to produce CBD products

The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center along with its medical marijuana partner, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, held a press conference and ribbon-cutting January 30 to mark the launch of its hemp-derived CBD product line, Alafia Healthcare.

"This is a historic milestone for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in that today, we have become the first HBCU, in partnership with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, to release CBD products to be sold to licensed pharmacies throughout the state of Louisiana," said Orlando F. McMeans, Ph.D., Chancellor-Dean of the SU Ag Center and the College of Ag.

The event was held at the New Orleans area H&W Drug Store Dispensary, one of the state's nine marijuana licensed pharmacies. The over-the-counter CBD products will be sold in eight of Louisiana's nine licensed pharmacies as well as to pharmacies throughout the nation.

Alafia, which means 'inner peace' in the Yoruba language, is lab tested, pesticide-free and scientifically formulated. There are currently two formulated PURE CBD tinctures available: Isolate CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1,000mg ($80) and Full Spectrum CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1,000mg ($80). Additional CBD products will be released soon.

CBD was legalized for sale and distribution in all 50 states in the 2018 Farm Bill. Ilera's products contain 0.3% or less of the THC component. Which means users will not obtain a "high" from using the products.

"This program aims at improving the quality of lives for the individuals served via the vehicles of education, research, and outreach, all of which are in line with the mission of the Southern University Ag Center," added McMeans.

The products are expected to be on the shelves of local and national retailers and distributors by the end of February 2020. For additional information about distribution and retail locations, visit www.alafiahealthcare.com.

Alafia Healthcare is currently available at Capitol Wellness Solutions, 7491 Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

LaKeeshia Lusk, Communications Coordinator for the SU Ag Center and Janene Tate, Communications Director for the Southern University System, were contributing writers for the press release.