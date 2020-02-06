It's just not a National Signing Day unless a group of East Ascension football players sign with college programs.

On Wednesday, there weren't as many Spartans signing as usual. Just last season, a whopping nine East Ascension football players inked their names on the dotted line.

However, this year, four Spartan players decided to sign during the early signing period back in December. Those players were Steven McBride (Kansas), Javon Carter (Grambling State), Cameron Jones (Southeastern) and Jyrin Johnson (Texas Southern).

On Wednesday, three more East Ascension players took the next step in continuing their football careers at the next level. In the school cafeteria, Jyren Ester signed with Harding University, Dajon Jones signed with Dodge City Community College and Brendon Wenzy signed with Mesabi Range College.

All three players have one impressive thing in common: They showed tremendous versatility as they changed positions and excelled in their new roles.

Wenzy began his career at East Ascension as a nose guard, until eventually being moved to the offensive line. He was the Spartans' starting center this past season.

"He's a great young man with a bright future," East Ascension head coach Darnell Lee said.

Mesabi Range College is located in Minnesota.

Easter began his time with the Spartans on the offensive side of the ball, before making the switch to defense.

"He was playing wide receiver, and we moved him over to the defensive side to help us in the secondary and get some more athleticism there," Lee said. "He was one of the fastest guys on the team. He also runs track, and he's currently playing basketball."

Ester was a two-year starter at defensive back for East Ascension. This past season, he was both a first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish selection.

Harding University is located in Searcy, Ark.

Jones started off on the defensive side for East Ascension, and he remained on that side of the ball. Although, his role changed drastically.

"He was a free safety when he got here. In the first drive of his freshman year, he suffered an injury at Live Oak," Lee said. "He was very aggressive and coming downhill. After that, we saw fit to move him closer to the box. He actually had an offer from Grambling. He chose to go to junior college first and fine-tune his skills."

Jones started as a 3-4 outside linebacker for the Spartans the past two seasons. Like Ester, he made both first-team all-district and All-Parish this past season.

Dodge City Community College is located in Dodge City, Kan.

All three signees helped East Ascension pull off another great year in 2019. The Spartans went 8-2 during the regular season and finished as runners-up in District 5-5A.

They went on to reach the playoffs, where they won a first-round game for the fourth straight season. Their season ended with a close second-round road loss against Ruston.

In the past three years, East Ascension has won 30 games.

"It was a great season," Lee said. "These guys had a great run. We learned some life lessons throughout the season. I'm happy for them."