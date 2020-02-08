The DeRidder City Council recognized a hardworking volunteer at its recent meeting.

On Monday January 27, Director of the Beauregard Museum presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Courtney Loftin.

Loftin has dedicated her time and energy to helping out the Beauregard Museum with its programs for children. During her time volunteering Loftin was integral in two of the Museum’s Christmas programs.

“Courtney is very talented,” Director of the Beauregard Museum Elona Weston said. “I sometimes tell her it’s like she’s straight out of a Hallmark card”

Weston expressed that the work Loftin does with their youth programs at the museum is no small feat, and thanked Loftin by presenting her with the Certificate of Appreciation.

“Not many people can stand before 50 kids, tell stories, sing songs, dance, and keep it all together,” Weston said. “Courtney has that talent, and she’s been helping us. We at the museum wanted to thank her for what she does.”

Loftin was congratulated by Council President Keith Hooper and other members of the council.







