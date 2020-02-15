Owners Ronnie and Victoria Picou aren’t going anywhere, but the name Presley’s BBQ is long gone.

Presley’s BBQ has been on Washington Street for 12 years, it is now open as The Stadium Sports Grill.

Owners Ronnie & Victoria Picou bought the restaurant, located at 217 N Washington Street DeRidder, in 2018.

“We wanted to broaden the menu and show that we are so much more than just BBQ. ” says owner Victoria Picou.

No need to worry because your favorites aren't going anywhere.

The Stadium still serves the same BBQ, and the salad bar is there to stay.

The bar is still there, and fully stocked.

They just changed the door you have to walk in through to get to your favorites, and more.

The new menu features new appetizers, entrees, crawfish, sandwiches and healthy alternatives previously not available at Presleys.

“Rebranding comes with expansion. As customers at Presleys we always thought the menu needed more appetizers, and we felt it was time to make the restaurant more of our own and show our love for sports. We are all about sports.”

The Stadium Sports Grill will also be open 7 days a week, with a half-day on Sunday and Monday.

The new menu has burgers, pork chops, bigger better-loaded potatoes, cheese sticks, onion petals, egg rolls, walk-on themed shrimp, samplers, club sandwiches, jalapeno bread, chips, grilled meat options, steamed vegetables just to name a few.

“We have noticed that a lot of people are trying to eat healthily and look for healthy options, so we added steamed vegetables as a side and you can get any meat that's fried, grilled.

The Stadium also will have boiled crawfish during crawfish season on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Baked potatoes are even bigger than before, and loaded with any meat including shrimp etouffee.

The Stadium features live music in the evenings on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The musician can be found on their Facebook page.

Victoria says that they are working on updating their Facebook page and hope that the name change is accepted by Facebook shortly.

The hours are still being decided since live music extends the restaurant's normal hours.

There has been a lot of misinformation on the internet about the name change and about what is going on inside the restaurant.

The Picou’s aren't going anywhere.

The Stadium Sports Grill is a way of offering customers a more laid back sports grill environment with a broader menu.

Follow The Stadium Sports Grill on Facebook.





