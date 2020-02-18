Between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 16 residents from all over Louisiana took to social media wondering what the strange object was in the sky at that time.

Residents in Beauregard, Vernon and Calcasieu Parish spotted the object around 5 p.m. Feb 16.

Some thought it to be a balloon that had gotten away, others speculated a hot air balloon, while some thought it to be a star.

While images all showed the same balloon-like white object floating in the sky, from all over the Southern United States.

There is no great mystery behind the object.

It is a Stratollite launched from Spaceport in Tuscan, AZ on Feb 12 by World View.

World View uses these Stratollites to travel on a certain path that uses the aerial data and analytics in the balloon gathered from the sensors.

According to World View’s website, “Stratollites operate at lower altitudes than satellites in the stratosphere, navigate using winds at different altitudes, and offer persistent observation of areas of interest for days, weeks, and months at a time.

“This persistent observation capability breaks all previous barriers associated with satellites and other aerial vehicles.”

The Stratollite is part of mission Gryphon-17.

Angelica DeLuccia Morrissey, Account Manager for World View, said “currently Gryphon 17 is the only Stratollite World View has in flight. We have two major goals for this particular flight.

Validate one of our key operations concepts and validate one of our remote sensing and communication systems.”

Stratollites are launched by World View all over the United States.

The path of Mission Gryphon-17 can be tracked here https://wvflight.space/?fbclid=IwAR37szQj4ZnEb5YK_Ta-db5PJypevfGFfEqJEhomy4gYZVolZZtxHC9QoJY.

Morrissey stated that “The Stratollite’s end destination is the continental US. For the vehicle’s safety, we don’t reveal an exact location.”

You can view the altitude, temperature, location, pressure, speed of each one of these missions and have an accurate location for each specific mission of World View.

World View’s website lists the benefits of using these types of flying innovative systems, “Stratollites, in operation today, offer a revolutionary new capability - low cost, navigable and persistent high-altitude flight over customer-specified areas of interest for days, weeks, and months.”

“The Satellite is the world’s first fully navigable and station-keeping stratospheric platform.”

Meaning that these Stratollites offer a better mix of many features, such as resolution, accuracy and cost to viewing the targets a client desires.

Being closer to the Earth, which allows people to view them with their naked eye, compared to satellites in space.

Stratollites 2 according to World View, “Stratollites offer excellent resolution and accuracy for viewing strategic geography--while providing persistent coverage without weather constraints.”

“Follow our Twitter account (@WorldViewSpace) for more information on upcoming flights, flight trajectory and more,” said Angelica.

For more information visit World View online at worldview.space.





