The Vernon Parish Library is hosting a storytime for children every Wednesday at 10 AM during the school year.

Storytime is featured for younger children but is also open to school-age children.

Children's librarian Kim Spadie chooses a variety of books to be read aloud.

Books range in variety and include books about learning, animals and funny tales both new and old.

“The point of storytime is to get these young children to hear and recognize words. The younger they start hearing words, the more they learn and grow” says Spadie.

Spadie uses a variety of different types of books like giant books and puppets to engage young minds.

The library will also be holding summertime reading events.

Summertime reading events involve performers and are focused on older children.

The kickoff party for the summer reading program will be May 29.

“The community really donates and comes out to help us. We can’t release the name of the summer reading program yet, but it is going to be great,” Spadie said.

The kickoff party is themed around summer programs, and the theme will be announced closer to the beginning of the start of the summer reading program.

The summer reading program begins on June 1.

Summertime reading programs are held every Wednesday and the first Saturday in June and July.

The Vernon Parish Library will also be holding hunter safety courses for children for two weekends in both August and September.

Contact the Vernon Parish Library for more information on children's storytime and the summer reading program at 1-337-239-2027.